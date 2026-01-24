3 San Joaquin County deputies injured after 2 patrol vehicles crash

Three San Joaquin County deputies were taken to a hospital after two patrol vehicles crashed on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office and the California Highway Patrol.Officials said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on East Main Street near South Gillis Road.The sheriff’s office said the deputies, in separate patrol vehicles, were attempting to stop dirt bike and ATV riders near a canal when they struck each other. CHP said a total of three deputies were taken to an area hospital for medical evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unclear. The sheriff’s office said the dirt bike and ATV riders, who were allegedly driving recklessly, did not stop. A KCRA 3 crew at the scene observed traffic being diverted in the area, with East Main Street closed at Gillis Road. The sheriff’s office said the road may be closed for several hours.This is a developing story. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel
