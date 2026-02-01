4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles central Montana

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake that originated just northeast of Great Falls was felt across central Montana Thursday afternoon, although authorities said there were no early reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the earthquake originated about six miles underground just before 1 p.m. Shortly after the quake, the Great Falls Police Department urged Facebook followers to only use 911 for serious emergencies, adding that the 911 phone lines were “going crazy.”

Less than an hour after the quake, a spokesperson for the city of Great Falls told Montana Free Press that no serious damage had been reported so far, though public safety departments continued to monitor the situation.

Great Falls City Commissioner Shannon Wilson said she was at the Celtic Cowboy, a downtown restaurant, when the earthquake hit. She said she ran outside thinking she might see a smoke cloud somewhere. An Army veteran, Wilson has also experienced explosions.

“It sounded like an explosion to me,” Wilson said. “I’ve been through several earthquakes, and it wasn’t like anything I’ve felt.”

Nearly three hours after the quake, Great Falls Mayor Cory Reeves said that the city hadn’t received reports of serious damage or injuries. He said he was in the basement of the Alliance for Youth building, just off 33rd Street and 11th Avenue South, when he thought someone was moving a heavy object upstairs. Within seconds, it became apparent.

“It was like, holy smokes, this is an earthquake,” Reeves said Thursday afternoon.

A statement from Malmstrom Air Force Base said that the earthquake caused no damage to facilities on base or across the missile field.

A public information statement from the National Weather Service said the quake was reportedly felt as far north as Shelby and as far south as Helena.

As many as five earthquakes hit Montana annually, though most are too small to feel.

This story was updated Jan. 29, 2026, to add additional context.