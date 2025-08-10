Wide receiver Jordan Watkins emerged as one of the San Francisco 49ers’ most intriguing rookies during organized team activities earlier this offseason. During Thursday’s joint practice against the Denver Broncos, the 49ers’ offense struggled early, but Watkins stood out as a bright spot, making several key catches and showing poise against a tough Denver defense.

Quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with reporters after practice and praised Watkins’ development during the early stages of training camp.

“Obviously, I think Jordan has done a great job coming in, learning, and putting everything together,” Purdy said. “I think both of us, we just need to continue to work on our chemistry and everything. We’ve had some really good connections, but at the same time, I feel like there’s some room to grow—both of us.

“Seeing how he moves and gets in and out of his route movements and whatnot, sort of like what [WR] Ricky [Pearsall] and I have done, but we will get there. I have faith in that, for sure.”

Purdy is working to build chemistry with a young, retooled wide receiver group. The 49ers traded away Deebo Samuel this offseason, Brandon Aiyuk is not expected to be ready for Week 1, and Jauan Jennings is nursing a calf injury while seeking a new contract.

That leaves more opportunities for rookies and unproven players like Watkins, and Purdy knows time is of the essence as the 49ers gear up for the 2025 season.

“We have some time,” Purdy added. “And I think today (Thursday) will be a good day to go sit down, and watch the film, and see what both of us did, and keep chipping away. But Jordan’s done a great job, and I’m excited for him this year.”

The 49ers selected Watkins in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after a standout final season at Ole Miss, where he posted 49 receptions for 906 yards (18.5 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear the rookie is being pushed to be ready for a key role in the offense.

“I thought he had a better day,” Shanahan said after Thursday’s practice. “We’re pushing him hard. Some days are going to be up, some are going to be down, but he’s just got to keep going forward because we’ve got to have him ready for the season, and he’s still working his way to get there.”