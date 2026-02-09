5 new to Prime Video movies in February 2026 with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Now that we’re in February (also known as the season of love), you might expect streaming services to be packed with swoon-worthy romances and Valentine’s Day favorites. Surprisingly, Prime Video isn’t going all-in on romantic movies this month. While there are only a handful of love-centric additions, the platform has dropped a solid lineup of critically acclaimed flicks that are absolutely worth your time.

If you’re wondering what’s new on Prime Video in February 2026 (or you’ve hit that familiar scrolling fatigue), I’ve got you covered. Each month, we round up standout movies that have scored 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a strong indicator they’ve resonated with both critics and audiences

Ratings aren’t everything, of course, but when a movie crosses that 90% threshold, it’s usually doing something right. So, here are five new-to-Prime Video movies this February that have earned serious praise from critics.



‘Fargo’ (1996)

Sometimes, you really can’t go wrong with a classic, and “Fargo” is definitely one worth adding to your watchlist. It follows Minneapolis car salesman Jerry Lundegaard (William H. Macy), who is deep in financial trouble and desperate for cash. In an attempt to solve his money problems, Jerry hires two low-life criminals to kidnap his wife, Jean (Kristin Rudrud), and hold her for ransom, planning to split the payout and keep the largest share.

The men he recruits are bumbling and unpredictable, and their plan quickly unravels into violence and chaos after they stop for a routine traffic encounter and end up killing a state trooper and others. Meanwhile, the seven-months pregnant Brainerd police chief, Marge Gunderson (Frances McDormand), begins investigating a series of murders in snowy Minnesota.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

‘Sisu’ (2022)

If you’re in the mood for an action-packed, brutally violent movie to stream this week, “Sisu” is a solid pick, particularly following the release of its successful sequel last year. It’s set in northern Finland in the closing months of World War II, where a solitary gold prospector named Aatami Korpi (Jorma Tommila) hits a rich vein of gold deep in the Lapland wilderness. With sacks of nuggets slung over his horse, he sets out toward civilization to cash in his find.



Along the way, he encounters a retreating platoon of Waffen-SS soldiers who soon discover his treasure and decide to seize it for themselves. A simple journey soon turns into an escalating conflict, as Aatami (revealed to be a legendary ex-commando with an uncanny ability to survive) fiercely fights back against the heavily armed troops. As the Nazis pursue him across the war-torn landscape, Aatami uses his wits and extraordinary combat prowess to fend off his attackers and reclaim what is his.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

‘Searching’ (2018)

I’m always curious when a thriller takes an unconventional approach, and even though “Searching” didn’t invent the screenlife format, it played a major role in bringing it to a wider audience. David Kim (John Cho) is a father whose 16-year-old daughter, Margot (Michelle La), suddenly goes missing without a clear trace. After filing a police report and watching the official investigation stall with no solid leads, David decides to investigate on his own by delving into the one place no one else has looked yet — Margot’s laptop and her digital life.

Using her social media accounts, emails, video chats and other online footprints, he begins retracing her recent activities and contacts to find clues about where she might have gone. A local detective, Rosemary Vick (Debra Messing), becomes involved and works with David as they uncover unexpected information about Margot’s relationships and movements. David’s search through digital evidence takes him down surprising paths as he pieces together a timeline.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

‘Robocop’ (1987)

“Robocop” is an iconic ’80s action movie that hardly needs an introduction. It launched a franchise (with most of the sequels widely regarded as weak) that continues to this day. This sci-fi flick is set in a near‑future, crime-ridden Detroit where the powerful corporation Omni Consumer Products (OCP) has taken over the city’s police force. Officer Alex Murphy (Peter Weller), a dedicated but inexperienced cop, is transferred to one of the most dangerous precincts and partners with fellow officer Anne Lewis (Nancy Allen).

During a confrontation with a ruthless gang led by Clarence Boddicker (Kurtwood Smith), Murphy is brutally killed. OCP seizes his body and uses it to create RoboCop, a heavily armored cyborg law enforcer designed to restore order. Programmed to enforce the law without question, RoboCop begins a relentless campaign against crime and quickly becomes a high‑profile figure in the city.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

‘La La Land’ (2016)

If you haven’t seen “La La Land” yet, now’s a great time to check it out, especially if you’re after a romantic, feel-good movie for February. Damien Chazelle’s musical is beautifully crafted and thoroughly charming from start to finish. Mia Dolan (Emma Stone) is an aspiring actress working as a coffee‑shop barista on a Los Angeles studio lot, and Sebastian “Seb” Wilder (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz pianist who dreams of opening his own club.

Their paths cross in a traffic‑stuck musical number, and after a few awkward encounters, they begin spending time together, sharing experiences and hopes while navigating the ups and downs of life in Hollywood. Mia continues to go on audition after audition, while Seb takes gigs with various bands to make ends meet. As their relationship deepens, both wrestle with opportunities that pull them in different directions: Mia prepares a one‑woman show to showcase her talent, and Seb weighs the chance to join a touring band that could advance his career.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

