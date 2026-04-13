70s to storm chances in SE Wisconsin Showers and storms possible this week in SE Wisconsin

100 YEARS YOUNG. HOW EXCITING. FANTASTIC. WELL, THIS WEEK WE ARE WARMING. TODAY AGAIN SEEING THE 70S, BUT WE’RE STILL KEEPING OUR EYE ON STORM CHANCES THIS WEEK. IT IS GOING TO BE REALLY BUSY NEXT FEW DAYS WITH WEATHERWATCH 12 BETWEEN NOW AND SATURDAY. EVERY SINGLE DAY HAS A CHANCE FOR SOME STORMS AND THERE WILL BE SEVERE CHANCES ON AND OFF AS WE HEAD THROUGH THIS WEEK AS WELL. BUT IF YOU LIKE YESTERDAY, THE GOOD NEWS IS WE DO HAVE MORE 70S IN THE FORECAST. MOST OF THE SEVEN DAY IS WELL ABOVE AVERAGE, BUT LET’S DIVE INTO EXACTLY WHAT WE CAN EXPECT HERE AS WE HEAD THROUGH THE NEXT FEW DAYS. BECAUSE TODAY, TOMORROW, AND WEDNESDAY ARE ALL BRINGING A CHANCE FOR STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS. THIS IS A LOOK AT THE SEVERE RISK FOR THE DAY AHEAD. MOST OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN, OUR CENTRAL AND NORTHERN COUNTIES ARE IN THE YELLOW. AND NOTICE NORTHWEST FOND DU LAC COUNTY IS IN THE ORANGE. THAT’S A RISK. THREE OUT OF FIVE. MOST OF US ARE IN A RISK. TWO OUT OF FIVE. FARTHER SOUTH, IT’S A LITTLE BIT LOWER. THE BOTTOM LINE IS MOST OF TODAY WILL BE DRY. WE’RE GOING TO BE WARM BREEZY, ESPECIALLY THIS MORNING. WINDS WILL BE LIGHTER THIS AFTERNOON. MY BIGGEST PIECE OF UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST RIGHT NOW IS WE HAVE WHAT’S CALLED A CAP WHICH KEEPS STORMS AT BAY. BUT THERE IS A CHANCE THAT WE COULD SEE MAYBE A STRAY STORM GET THROUGH THAT THIS AFTERNOON. AND ANY STORM THAT DOES DEVELOP HAS THE CHANCE TO BE STRONG TO SEVERE. THE RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER THAT YOU SAW IN THAT LAST GRAPHIC, THOUGH, IS PREDOMINANTLY FOR OVERNIGHT STORM CHANCES. THOSE STORMS WILL DEVELOP OFF TO OUR NORTH AND THEN POSSIBLY DRIFT THIS WAY AND BRING US THE POTENTIAL FOR MAINLY SOME GUSTY WINDS. WE COULD SEE AN EMBEDDED TORNADO IF WE SEE ALL OF THE PIECES OF THAT COME TOGETHER. THERE’S A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY WITH HOW THIS PLAYS OUT. TOMORROW’S RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER IS A LOT MORE CERTAIN AND A LOT MORE WIDESPREAD. NOTICE RISK THREE OUT OF FIVE FOR ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN TOMORROW. STORMS ARE LIKELY DURING THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EVENING, AND THE RISK FOR STORMS TOMORROW AFTERNOON IS MUCH HIGHER THAN WHAT WE HAVE FOR TODAY. ALL KINDS OF SEVERE WEATHER WILL BE POSSIBLE. HAIL AND WIND ARE THE BIGGEST CONCERNS, BUT TORNADIC ACTIVITY IS POSSIBLE TOMORROW. THE TIMING MAY ADJUST AND CHANGE. IT MAY BE A LITTLE BIT LATER, BUT TOMORROW IS THE DAY WHERE YOU WANT TO MAKE SURE YOU HAVE WAYS TO GET WATCHES AND WARNINGS TO YOU BEFORE THOSE STORMS. WE’RE GOING TO SEE OUR TEMPERATURES SOAR BACK INTO THE 70S. HERE’S FUTURECAST. THIS IS GOING TO GET US THROUGH TODAY AND TOMORROW. NOTICE AT 1:00 WE’RE DRY AND WE’RE CLOUDY. BUT STORMS TRY TO MOVE IN. THEY STRUGGLE BECAUSE WE DON’T HAVE ENOUGH ENERGY TO GET THROUGH WHAT WE CALL THE KAT. BUT NOTICE OFF TO OUR NORTH BY 6:00 THERE ARE SOME WIDESPREAD STORMS. THOSE THEN TURN INTO A LINE AND TRY TO DRIFT SOUTH DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. SO THAT’S WHY THERE’S A BETTER CHANCE FOR STORMS AND SEVERE STORMS OVERNIGHT. TONIGHT. TOMORROW WE’RE DRY UNTIL LATE AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING AND THEN WE SEE A CHANCE FOR STORMS ACROSS ALL OF SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS AND INTO EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. IN TERMS OF SEVERE WEATHER LATER THIS AFTERNOON, BUT PREDOMINANTLY OVERNIGHT TONIGHT. HAIL AND MAINLY WIND ARE GOING TO BE THE BIGGEST CONCERN. BUT WITH A REALLY WET FORECAST THAT WE’VE HAD ALREADY THIS MONTH AND A LOT MORE RAIN INTO THE FORECAST, FLOODING IS GOING TO BECOME A CONCERN AS WE SEE MORE ROUNDS OF RAIN AND STORMS ON THE WAY. AS WE HEAD THROUGH THE NEXT WEEK, KEEPING AN EYE ON A CHANCE FOR A FEW SPOTTY STORMS THIS AFTERNOON. A BETTER CHANCE FOR STORMS OVERNIGHT TONIGHT. YOU CAN SEE THOSE DAILY CHANCES FOR RAIN AND STORMS IN THE FORECAST THROUGH SATURDAY. TEMPERATURES ON THE MILD SIDE EVERY DAY WILL HAVE SOME DRY TIME WHERE YOU CAN GET OUTSIDE AND ENJOY THE 70S. WE FINALLY DRY OUT AND COOL DOWN JUST A TOUCH AS WE HEAD TOWARDS SUNDAY. WOW. DEFINITELY THAT INTERESTING TIME OF YEAR. WE HAVE NO 40S OUT THERE. 130 ROGUE. IT’S GOING TO BE WARM. INTERESTING.