Sunrise On The Reaping' Promo Features Familiar Faces

The 50th Hunger Games are approaching, and the odds are ever in the favor of longtime fans waiting to see some familiar faces.
In Lionsgate’s new promo for the franchise, which features a recap of the previous five films and a sneak peek at The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping ahead of its November 20 premiere, Effie, Caesar and Wiress are all in their prime.
“Remember?” asks Elizabeth Banks’ Effie Trinket as the clip flashes back from her portrayal to Elle Fanning‘s in the upcoming prequel.
The teaser also features Amanda Plummer and Maya Hawke as Wiress, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Stanley Tucci as Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Jeffrey Wright and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier, Lynn Cohen and Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, Donald Sutherland and Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow, and Woody Harrelson and Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy.
Directed by Francis Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Zada) 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.
The Billy Ray-penned prequel, based on Suzanne Collins’ book, also stars Glenn Close, Billy Porter, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace and Ben Wang among others.