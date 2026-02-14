Al Fateh hosts Al-Nassr on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium in Al Hofuf, at 9:30 a.m. PT, 12:30 p.m. ET, in the 21st round of the Saudi Pro League.
The home team currently sits in 10th place in the league standings with 24 points after 20 matches, with a record of six wins, six draws and eight losses.
Cristiano Ronaldo‘s team, meanwhile, is in third place with 49 points after 20 games, with a record of 16 wins, one draw and three losses.
Attention is focused on Ronaldo, 41, as the Portuguese has not participated in his team’s last three matches (vs. Al-Riyadh on Feb. 2, vs. Al-Ittihad on Feb. 6 and vs. Arkadag on Feb. 11) as part of his strike against the club’s owners.
According to reports in Saudi Arabia, the Real Madrid legend was included in coach Jorge Jesus’ squad for this match, but there is no confirmation on whether he will participate.
Here is all the key pre-match information, including how and where to watch it live.
How & Where to Watch Al Fateh vs. Al-Nassr? Live Streaming & TV Channels
The Al Fateh vs. Al-Nassr match will be available to watch across various platforms, including both television and streaming. In the United States, you can enjoy it through Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV and FOX One.
In Mexico, it will be available on FOX One, while in Saudi Arabia, it will be available on Thmanyah and JACO.
|
Country
|
TV Channel / Streaming
|
United States
|
Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, FOX One
|
United Kingdom
|
Not available
|
Canada
|
Not available
|
Mexico
|
FOX One
|
Ireland Republic
|
Not available
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Thmanyah, JACO
|
India
|
FanCode
|
Portugal
|
Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
|
Austraia
|
Network 10
