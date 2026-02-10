When the 2025 season ended, four SF Giants players elected free agency, headlined by Justin Verlander. Spring training is officially opening up this week, and all four players still remain unsigned.

All four SF Giants free agents from 2025 season still remain unsigned

The other three players were Wilmer Flores, Dominic Smith, and Tom Murphy. The Giants had a team option on Murphy that they declined. That was not a surprising outcome, as the veteran backstop tallied just 38 plate appearances across two seasons with the Giants. He received a $250,000 buyout.

In a bit of a surprise, Verlander and Smith have not found a new home for this upcoming season yet. The Giants left the door open for the future Hall of Famer to return, but they have rounded out their rotation following the additions of Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle.

Verlander got off to a slow start with San Francisco, but the overall numbers were solid. He pitched to a 3.85 ERA, 3.85 FIP, 1.36 WHIP, 8.1 K/9, and a 2.63 SO/W rate in 29 starts. Despite having over 3,500 innings of mileage on his arm, there is still plenty left in the tank.

The 20-year veteran had hoped to reach the 300-win mark. However, his time with the Giants did him no favors. He began the season with 262 career wins, but only notched four more wins in 2025. That was not due to Verlander’s performance on the mound. He rarely got much run support, and when he did, the bullpen was unable to preserve the lead on more than one occasion.

Smith joined the Giants midway through the season, and provided a nice boost to the lineup. Overall, he slashed .284/.333/.417 (111 wRC+) with five home runs, 33 RBI, and 26 runs in 225 plate appearances. Even if the defesive metrics did not have a favorable outlook on his defense, Smith made some nice plays over at first base.

Similar to Verlander, the Giants left the door open for the 30-year-old first baseman to return. However, they have coverage at first base, with Rafael Devers and Bryce Eldridge. Other teams can offer a clearer path to playing time. The addition of Luis Arráez gives the lineup another left-handed bat, which makes a reunion with Smith even less likely now.

Lastly, Wilmer Flores remains a free agent. The veteran hitter was clutch during his time with the Giants. His numbers had tapered off in recent seasons due in part to a knee injury. In 2025, he put up a .686 OPS with 16 home runs and 71 RBI in 463 plate appearances. While Flores has had a long career, he has made it known that he wants to continue playing.