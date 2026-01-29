Apple introduces new AirTag with expanded range and improved findability

January 26, 2026

UPDATE

Apple introduces new :br(l)::br(xl):AirTag with expanded :br(l)::br(xl):connectivity range :br(l)::br(xl):and improved findability

The next generation of AirTag — the bestselling item finder — is even easier to locate with more powerful Precision Finding, a longer Bluetooth range, and a louder speaker

Apple today unveiled the new AirTag, a powerful accessory that helps users keep track of and find the items that matter most with Apple’s Find My app — now with an expanded finding range and a louder speaker. Powered by the strength of the Find My network, AirTag allows users to keep tabs on their belongings every single day. Since the launch of AirTag in 2021, users from around the world have shared stories of being reunited with lost luggage, keys, bicycles, bags, and more. With the help of AirTag placed inside an instrument case, a musician was able to locate their lost instrument and perform that evening, while another user was able to find lost luggage that contained a lifesaving medication. AirTag is designed exclusively for tracking objects and offers industry-leading protections against unwanted tracking. It is available today for the same price as its predecessor: $29 for a single AirTag and $99 for a four-pack, with free personalized engraving available on apple.com and the Apple Store app.

Enhanced Range and Findability

Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip — the same chip found in the iPhone 17 lineup, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 — powers the new AirTag, making it easier to locate than ever before. Using haptic, visual, and audio feedback, Precision Finding guides users to their lost items from up to 50 percent farther away than the previous generation.1 And an upgraded Bluetooth chip expands the range at which items can be located. For the first time, users can use Precision Finding on Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, to find their AirTag, bringing a powerful experience to the wrist.

With its updated internal design, the new AirTag is 50 percent louder than the previous generation, enabling users to hear their AirTag from up to 2x farther than before. Paired with its enhanced Precision Finding capabilities and distinctive new chime, AirTag now makes it easier for users to find their important items, such as keys hidden deep in between couch cushions or a wallet as they head out the door.

The Find My Network and Share Item Location

Find My makes it easy to locate AirTag, Apple devices, and compatible third-party devices, as well as keep up with friends and family, all while protecting user privacy. If AirTag is out of range of its paired iPhone, the Find My network can help track it down. The Find My network is a crowdsourced network of Apple devices that use Bluetooth technology to detect the location of an accessory or device, and report their approximate location back to the owner.

The new AirTag integrates seamlessly with Share Item Location, an iOS feature designed to help users recover a misplaced item by temporarily and securely sharing its location with trusted third parties, such as airlines, so they can assist in recovering delayed luggage or other lost items. Apple has partnered directly with more than 50 airlines to privately and securely accept Share Item Location links.

With Share Item Location, users can share the location of a misplaced item with a participating airline’s customer service team. According to SITA, a leading IT provider for airlines, carriers report that using Share Item Location has reduced baggage delays by 26 percent and reduced incidences of “truly lost” or unrecoverable luggage by 90 percent. Access is granted only to authorized personnel via secure Apple Account or partner authentication. The shared location will be disabled as soon as a user is reunited with their item, can be stopped by the owner at any time, and will automatically expire after seven days.

Industry-Leading Security Features

The new AirTag is designed from the ground up to keep location data private and secure. AirTag doesn’t physically store location data or history on device, and end-to-end encryption protects all communication with the Find My network, ensuring that only the owner of a device can access its location data. No one, including Apple, knows the identity or location of any device that helped find it. Designed exclusively for tracking objects, and not people or pets, the new AirTag incorporates a suite of industry-first protections against unwanted tracking, including cross-platform alerts and unique Bluetooth identifiers that change frequently.

Environmental Responsibility and Accessory Compatibility

Apple 2030 is the company’s ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade by reducing product emissions from their three biggest sources: materials, electricity, and transportation. The new AirTag is designed with the environment in mind, with 85 percent recycled plastic in the enclosure, 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 percent recycled gold plating in all Apple-designed printed circuit boards. The paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled. Maintaining the same form factor as the original, the new AirTag is compatible with all existing AirTag accessories, including the FineWoven Key Ring, which is made from 68 percent recycled content and available in five beautiful colors.

Pricing and Availability

The new AirTag is available to order on apple.com and in the Apple Store app today, and will be available at Apple Store locations later this week. The new AirTag will also be available at Apple Authorized Resellers.

Customers can add a personalized engraving to the new AirTag for free during checkout on apple.com and the Apple Store app.

AirTag is available in one- and four-packs for $29 (U.S.) and $99 (U.S.), respectively.

The Apple-designed AirTag FineWoven Key Ring is available in fox orange, midnight purple, navy, moss, and black for $35 (U.S.).2

The new AirTag requires a compatible iPhone with iOS 26 or later, or iPad with iPadOS 26 or later. Customers must have an Apple Account and be signed into their iCloud account. Certain features require Find My to be enabled in iCloud settings.

Precision Finding on Apple Watch requires Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, with watchOS 26.2.1.

About Apple

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple’s six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple’s more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Precision Finding is not available in countries and regions where Ultra Wideband technology is restricted. For more information, visit apple.com/uwb. AirTag accessories, including the AirTag FineWoven Key Ring, are sold separately.

Press Contacts

Stephanie Ng

Apple

sng26@apple.com

Alex Kirschner

Apple

alexkirschner@apple.com

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com