Looking for Arknights: Endfield codes? Following the success of the original Arknights, Hypergryph’s long-awaited action RPG slash factory simulation game is finally opening its doors to Endministrators everywhere, inviting you on an exciting adventure to save the planet of Talos-II.

But, of course, you won’t be able to do it alone – this is a gacha game after all. With heaps of powerful four-star, five-star, and even six-star characters to unlock and upgrade, plus a bunch of facilities to construct and maintain, any freebies are welcome. Luckily, you don’t have to go around hunting for them yourself, as we’ll gather them all right here as soon as they pop up.

Are there any Arknights: Endfield codes?

Currently, there are no Arknights: Endfield codes as the game isn’t out yet. However, we’ve seen plenty of Arknights codes in the years since its release, so we think it’s highly likely that we’ll see codes pop up following the Arknights: Endfield release date on January 22.

Of course, we’ll be keeping a close eye on the game’s official channels, and we’ll update this guide as soon as any new info arises, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back from time to time.

In the meantime, you can pre-register for the game to assist the playerbase in reaching the global pre-registration milestones, through which you can claim a bunch of exciting rewards on launch, including the free five-star operator Snowshine, 20 HH Permits (gacha pulls), and the five-star weapon Finishing Call.

How do I redeem Arknights: Endfield codes?

Developer Hypergryph is yet to confirm how to redeem Arknights: Endfield codes, and it looks like there wasn’t a way to redeem them during the game’s previous betas. In the original Arknights, you can redeem codes through the in-game shop’s gift page or via the official website, so Endfield may utilize a similar system.

Alternatively, it may take a similar approach to other games like Genshin Impact and have an option in the in-game settings or account menus. Either way, we’ll be sure to add detailed instructions here as soon as we learn more.