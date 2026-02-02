Ashlyn Krueger will face Sara Bejlek in the round of 32 at the 2026 WTA Abu Dhabi Open tournament on Monday.

This article features Stats Insider’s top betting tips for the Krueger vs Bejlek match, plus the latest betting odds in Australia.

Who Will Win?

Using advanced machine learning and data, Stats Insider has simulated the result of Monday’s Krueger-Bejlek women’s singles match 10,000 times.

Our leading predictive analytics model currently gives Krueger a 54% chance of defeating Bejlek at the WTA Abu Dhabi Open tournament.

Krueger vs Bejlek: Odds

The current betting odds in Australia for Monday’s WTA Abu Dhabi Open match between Krueger and Bejlek are shown below:

Odds are correct at the time of publication and subject to change.

Looking at the latest head-to-head odds, TAB currently has Krueger at $1.72 and Bejlek at $2.10.

TAB currently has odds for Krueger to win the first set at $1.80 and odds for Bejlek to win the first set at $2.00.

Krueger vs Bejlek: Best Bets

Head to Head: Bejlek at $2.10 with TAB

Bejlek at $2.10 with TAB First Set: Bejlek at $1.80 with TAB (57% probability)

These Ashlyn Krueger vs Sara Bejlek betting tips are based on market-leading modelling and wagering intelligence to provide you with the best possible advice around the clock.

Even though our predictive analytics model indicates that Krueger is more likely to win the match, taking Bejlek to win is our preferred option due to the edge we identified when comparing our data-led probabilities to the odds that are currently being offered.

Taking advantage of the edges published on Stats Insider is crucial to achieving long-term profitability.

And while Krueger is more likely to win the first set on this occassion, our recommended bet of Bejlek ($1.80) is based on the likelihood of that happening, per our model, and the betting odds currently available.

Krueger vs Bejlek: Prediction

Stats Insider provides full coverage of the Ashlyn Krueger vs Sara Bejlek match at the WTA Abu Dhabi Open tournament, including data-driven predictions and live updatestips.

Remember, our model updates regularly, so refresh this page for the latest betting analysis before the Krueger-Bejlek match at the WTA Abu Dhabi Open tournament.

Krueger vs Bejlek: WTA Abu Dhabi Open Essential Details

The 2026 WTA Abu Dhabi Open match between Ashlyn Krueger and Sara Bejlek is scheduled to commence at 6:00pm AEDT.

Match: Ashlyn Krueger vs Sara Bejlek

Ashlyn Krueger vs Sara Bejlek Date: Monday 2 February 2026

Monday 2 February 2026 Approx. Time: 6:00pm AEDT

6:00pm AEDT Event: WTA Abu Dhabi, UAE Women’s Singles 2026

WTA Abu Dhabi, UAE Women’s Singles 2026 Round: Round of 32

All dates and times in this article are in Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT), unless otherwise stated.

Conclusion

Our Ashlyn Krueger vs Sara Bejlek predictions have been made thanks to 10,000 data-driven simulations of the game, all curated by our team of expert data scientists and analysts. We use cutting-edge technology and machine learning to ensure our tennis tips are trustworthy and reliable, giving you the knowledge you need to make informed decisions with confidence.

