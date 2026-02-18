Despite being a 250 event in the same week as two ATP 500 events, Delray Beach features an amazing field this week and it has already produced plenty of high quality tennis. As expected, there are a lot of top Americans in Delray but also plenty of other quality players and Day 3 should continue to produce some very interesting matches.
ATP Delray Beach Day 3 Predictions
Terence Atmane vs Flavio Cobolli
Head-to-head: Atmane 1-0 Cobolli
After a breakthrough season in 2025, Cobolli has been struggling massively so far in 2026, being yet to win a single set this year. Atmane has been doing slightly better but has also been far from playing well. Their one previous meeting was in Cinicinnati last year, with Atmane winning a third set tiebreaker on his way to the best run of his career so far, to the semifinals. Cobolli will be desperate to get some momentum going and might well be able to get his revenge here.
Prediction: Cobolli in 3
Brandon Nakashima vs Chak Lam Coleman Wong
Head-to-head: Nakashima 1-0 Wong
Nakashima scored a fantastic win over Marin Cilic in a very high quality match decided by two tiebreaks and will surely be very confident ahead of this match. Wong has been playing very well all week, from the first round of qualifying, but this will likely be a step too far for him against a player who has established himself as a Top 30 force.
Prediction: Nakashima in 2
Marcos Giron vs Casper Ruud
Head-to-head: Giron 2-2 Ruud
Despite the fact that Ruud is the far better player overall, the head-to-head is even, showing that on a hard court Giron can compete with Ruud on even terms. Given that Ruud has been focused on paternity lately and might not quite be at his best right now, Giron could very well score another victory here.
Prediction: Giron in 3
Alex Michelsen vs Sebastian Korda
Head-to-head: Michelsen 1-0 Korda
Despite failing to close it out against Taylor Fritz, Korda showed signs in Dallas that he might starting to find his best tennis again. While Michelsen has been making steady progress, Korda is a player with more upside and if he plays anywhere close to his best he should be able to advance here.
Prediction: Korda in 3
