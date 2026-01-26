Australia Day Honours List 2026: Meet some of the people inspiring the nation

More than a quarter of a century after her blistering run in Sydney to claim Olympic gold, Cathy Freeman has been bestowed Australia’s highest honour.

Freeman was recognised for eminent service to athletics, as well as for “positive social impact across the community, to the reconciliation movement in the spirit of unity and inclusion, and as a role model to youth”.

Cathy Freeman etched her name into Australian sporting folklore with her win in the 400 metres at the Sydney Olympics. (Getty: Nick Wilson/Allsport)

The 52-year-old was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia, and said she was “surprised” to have been granted “such a lovely honour”.

“As my mother says, it’s a lovely gift from the Australian public,” Freeman said.

Australia Day Honours List level of award Companion of the Order (AC)

Officer of the Order (AO)

Member of the Order (AM)

Medal of the Order (OAM)

“It’s truly humbling … it gives me that strength and it makes me more determined with the pursuits ahead of me.”

In 2007, four years after her final race, she started the Cathy Freeman Foundation, now known as Murrup, with an aim to help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children recognise the power of education.

Freeman said she took her role as a mentor to the next generation of Australians seriously.

“We’re all interested in a future that’s brighter for everybody.

“ It’s lovely that young people still see me as some kind of symbol of possibility. “

Freeman said she was looking forward to the Brisbane Olympics in 2032, which she described as a “wonderful opportunity” for Australia.

Almost 700 people have been recognised for their service to their communities in the general division of the 2026 Australia Day honours list.

Of the 680 people honoured, 10 were made a Companion of the Order of Australia (AC).

Thirty-eight people were appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO), 160 were appointed Member of the Order (AM), while 472 received a Medal of the Order (OAM).

The list of those honoured skewed heavily towards men, with 72 per cent of recipients (496) male.

New South Wales

Maurice Kensell, known to most as Joe, has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for his service to the Jewish community and the preservation of history.

“I just initially couldn’t believe it,” he told ABC News.

“ I wondered who on Earth had dobbed me in for this. “

The 87-year-old spent much of his working life travelling to more than 120 countries with the Royal Australian Navy, at one stage working as an “intelligence agent”.

After retiring, Mr Kensell began volunteering two days a week in the office of a Sydney synagogue, where he quickly noticed something was not right.

Maurice Kensell worked to preserve records of Jewish marriages after he retired from the Royal Australian Navy. (ABC News: Pat Thomas)

“I discovered the records were in a funny way,” he said.

“So, I started typing into the computer a list of all the marriages that were on the marriage register and similarly the births.”

That work revealed many Jewish marriages were missing from official records.

Mr Kensell went on to document and preserve Jewish weddings dating back to 1878, responding to regular requests from families seeking proof of marriage.

Former New South Wales premier Kristina Keneally has been appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia. She described the award as an honour and a “lovely acknowledgement”.

Ms Keneally was recognised for distinguished service to the people and parliaments of Australia and New South Wales, particularly as premier, and for her contribution to the community.

“It gave me pause on how many people made that career possible,” she said.

“Today I feel an enormous debt of gratitude.”

Kristina Keneally says she felt grateful after being appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia. (ABC News: Pat Thomas)

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant was awarded a Public Service Medal for her work to improve online safety after spearheading a world-first social media ban for people under 16.

“It’s overwhelming and it’s an extraordinary honour,” Ms Grant told ABC News.

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant was awarded a Public Service Medal, a recognition designed for federal, state, territory and local government employees. (ABC News: Liam Patrick)

Since December 10, Ms Grant says the ban has led to more than 4.7 million Aussie teens being removed from social media platforms.

“We are the first, and for the first seven years, were the only online safety regulator in the world,” she said.

Victoria

Co-founders of Melbourne-based streetwear label and social enterprise HoMie, Nicholas Pearce and Marcus Crook, were honoured for their not-for-profit work.

All of HoMie’s profits go towards supporting young people affected by homelessness or hardship, through four programs.

Nick Pearce and Marcus Crook founded the streetwear brand HoMie. (ABC News: Danielle Bonica)

“We wanted to make caring cool for young people. But also, a real, tangible lasting impact for our customers,” Mr Pearce said.

Mr Crook said it had been incredibly rewarding to see young people thrive after going through their employment programs.

“To think that we’ve played just a small part of that and provided opportunities for young people … it really gives a sense of pride for all the team,” Mr Crook said.

Musician, author and advocate Eliza Hull received an OAM for disability advocacy and service to the arts.

Ms Hull has a condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth, which impacts her peripheral nervous system.

The effects can vary and affect people differently, with some needing a wheelchair or a walking aid.

For Ms Hull, it means she walks differently, can fall over and finds stairs difficult.

Songwriter Eliza Hull has received a Medal of the Order of Australia. (ABC News: Emile Pavlich)

Ms Hull strives to feature people with disability in her work as a singer and songwriter.

She has also produced television shows, written music for television, written children’s books and hosted an ABC podcast about parenting with a disability.

“Growing up, I didn’t ever see myself ever represented on TV or in books,” she said.

“I have certainly seen attitudes shift and kids come up to me and say, ‘I love this book, because I see myself in this book’ and I guess just feel less alone.”

Principal at Ilim College, Zeynep Sertel, said she was honoured to be recognised with an OAM for her work in the Muslim community.

“I was quite shocked and surprised to receive this award and happy as well,” she said.

“This is a recognition of service rather than something that I have done myself.”

Zeynep Sertel delivering a speech at the Year 12 graduation ceremony at Ilim College. (Supplied )

Mrs Sertel said the real reward and highlight in her role as a mentor and leader was watching her students succeed.

“One thing I enjoy mostly is seeing our students become confident leaders … [and] transitioning from school into the wider community [and] being very confident in both their Muslim and Australian identity,” she said.

Queensland

Former Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was made a Companion of the Order of Australia for eminent service to the state’s people and parliament.

Annastacia Palaszczuk was Queensland premier from 2015 until 2023. (ABC News)

Ms Palaszczuk led Queensland for eight years, and was the first Australian female premier to win three terms.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was “extremely honoured and humbled” by the recognition.

“From the outset, I want to thank Queenslanders for standing by me through thick and thin. We went through a lot together,” she said.

As well as her work as premier, the award recognises her efforts in educational equity, multiculturalism and public health.

“It’s always been my absolute desire that no matter where you live in the state, whether you live in the Torres Strait, whether you live in Weipa, the Gold Coast, that every young child should have the opportunity to follow their dreams,” she said.

Western Australia

Former WA senator Mathias Cormann was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia for his service to parliament and international economic development.

Mr Cormann served as a senator for 13 years and was Australia’s finance minister for seven under three different prime ministers — Scott Morrison, Malcolm Turnbull and Tony Abbott.

He now serves as the secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Mathias Cormann was minister for finance from 2013 until 2020. (ABC News: Rhiannon Shine)

Mr Cormann was “surprised, excited and proud” after hearing of the honour, and said it held extra significance given he migrated to Australia from Belgium in his 20s.

“Australia’s been wonderful, it’s given me so many opportunities to contribute,” he said.

One of Australia’s leading cancer epidemiologists, Emeritus Professor Bruce Armstrong AM, was also awarded Australia’s highest honour.

Emeritus Professor Bruce Armstrong was made a Companion of the Order of Australia. (ABC News: Aran Hart)

Professor Armstrong, who has dedicated his life to cancer research and improving cancer screening, said helping the community had been his life’s pleasure.

“The reason I did the jobs I did was because I thought they were going to be useful ultimately to improving the health of the community,” he said.

Now 81, and experiencing the early stages of dementia, Professor Armstrong said he was no longer consulting and was focused on keeping physically and intellectually active.

“I would hope perhaps that people listening to me can see that there is life after dementia,” he said.

Ken and Jocelyn Elliott, who were kidnapped by Al Qaeda-linked militants in Burkina Faso, both received an AO for their “distinguished service to international relations through humanitarian medical care”.

Ken and Jocelyn Elliott were kidnapped by Al Qaeda-linked militants in Burkina Faso. (Foreign Correspondent: Phil Hemingway)

South Australia

Former South Australian premier Steven Marshall has been made a Member of the Order of Australia.

With his victory in the 2018 election, Mr Marshall brought the Liberals back to power after 16 years in opposition.

Former South Australian premier Steven Marshall.

His time as premier was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the public became accustomed to his almost daily press conferences.

But Mr Marshall said South Australia’s COVID response was a collective effort.

“The rest of the world was grappling with COVID-19 and I think South Australia moved decisively,” he said.

“ I think all South Australians can feel very proud of the way we got through the pandemic. Probably better than most places in the world. “

Tasmania

Tasmanian Robert (Rob) Higgins has been recognised with an OAM for his service to billiards and snooker, and to the community.

A life member of multiple billiards and snooker associations, Mr Higgins has been a referee at every major championship in Australia for the past 26 years.

Australia Day honours recipient Robert Higgins lines up a shot. (ABC News: Kate Nickels)

“I chose to go down the administration line, and it’s stayed with me for a lifetime. I’ve tried to have a few exits, but they won’t let me go,” he said.

Although Mr Higgins is “really passionate” about billiards and snooker, he highlights his time as deputy chair of Foodbank Tasmania as his most significant contribution to the community.

“I’m enormously humbled and a little bit proud, but very much humbled,” he said.

Australian Capital Territory

A geologist who has spent two decades developing carbon capture and storage technology has been named a Companion of the Order of Australia in recognition for his eminent service to science.

Professor Peter Cook’s work has centred on capturing carbon dioxide from large-scale sources, compressing it, and injecting it kilometres underground where it can be permanently stored.

Professor Peter Cook has been appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia. (ABC News: Darren Reichard)

Among his achievements, Professor Cook established the Otway Basin carbon capture and storage (CCS) demonstration project in Victoria, one of the first of its type in the world, which has injected about 100,000 tonnes of CO2 underground.

Professor Cook acknowledged the technology had faced scepticism but said it was a critical component to mitigate climate change and was essential for achieving net-zero emissions.

“Not everybody agrees with it, but it is increasingly recognised that we just have to have it as one of the technologies if we’re going to do something about global warming,” he said.

Chief Justices Andrew Bell and Christopher Kourakis also received the highest honour, along with Professor Anne Kelso, scientia professor Michelle Simmons and Paula Fox, of the Paula Fox Melanoma and Cancer Centre.

Northern Territory

Decades of service as a paramedic-turned-doctor and volunteer have earned double recognition for Felix Ho, who becomes a member of the Order of Australia only months after being named NT Australian of the Year.

Mr Ho’s journey began when, as a shy 13-year-old, he joined the St John’s Ambulance youth cadet program.

Felix Ho joined St john Ambulance as a volunteer when he was just 13. (ABC News: Pete Garnish)

He said the experience helped him gain confidence, new friends, an idea for a career path and a passion for volunteering.

On top of his full-time job as a doctor travelling to remote communities, today Mr Ho leads St John’s 3,000-strong youth volunteer program.

Darwin’s Frank Ahmat is being recognised for decades of service to sporting organisations and the Indigenous community with an OAM.

A champion footballer in his youth, Mr Ahmat went on to coach young players and then to lead the legendary Darwin Buffaloes Football Club as president.

He became a respected and beloved mentor to generations of young Territorians and took many into his home with his beloved family and wife Sue, who died at the start of the year.

Off the field, he served for decades in the NT public service and as a volunteer and director of the Council for Aboriginal Alcohol Program Services (CAAPS), supporting Territorians trapped in addiction and their families.

Frank Ahmat was a champion footballer in his youth. (ABC News: Dane Hirst)

Mr Ahmat said he was honoured to be recognised and said it was a testament to the endless support of his family.

“It wasn’t only me, it was my mother and father who brought me up well and my wife who loved me for 53 years,” he said.

“If it wasn’t for her and all the work she’d done in the background, I wouldn’t be here talking to you.”

Rob Hirst was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023. (Conversations: Michelle Ransom-Hughes)

In bittersweet news, Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst was posthumously made a Member of the Order of Australia for his significant service to the performing arts through music.

The 70-year-old lost his almost-three-year battle with pancreatic cancer just a week ago.

Recipients will be invited to receive the insignia of their awards at ceremonies held in coming months in their respective states and territories.

Gender imbalance

Acknowledging the gender gap, the Council of the Order of Australia called on Australians to nominate women making a difference in their communities.

“The gender balance of this year’s honours list more broadly is both a cause for concern and, the Council hopes, a prompt for community action,” it said in a statement.

“There is no doubt there are as many outstanding women contributing to our communities as there are men — the fact an equal number of women and men have been appointed Companions of the Order in this list underlines that.

“The Council would like to see this balance reflected across all nominations and, therefore, outcomes at all levels of award. We need Australians nominating outstanding women for recognition.”