Australia v India: second women’s T20 international – live | Australia women's cricket team


Key events

19th over: Australia 158-3 (Perry 6, Gardner 6)

Arundhati bowls her fourth and final over for the night and Perry kicks off the over by nutmegging herself and the ball goes through to the boundary for a valuable four leg byes. Arundhati follows up with two dot balls and then turns Perry inside out – it’s a wide, but Perry is very nearly out stumped. It’s a good over from Arundhati that nearly finishes with a wicket, but it’s dropped in the outfield by Amanjot.



Source link