Australia v India: second women’s T20 international – live | Australia women's cricket team

19th over: Australia 158-3 (Perry 6, Gardner 6) Arundhati bowls her fourth and final over for the night and Perry kicks off the over by nutmegging herself and the ball goes through to the boundary for a valuable four leg byes. Arundhati follows up with two dot balls and then turns Perry inside out – it’s a wide, but Perry is very nearly out stumped. It’s a good over from Arundhati that nearly finishes with a wicket, but it’s dropped in the outfield by Amanjot. Share

18th over: Australia 151-3 (Perry 5, Gardner 5) Renuka comes in for her final over of the match and quickly dismisses Litchfield. India have done a good job to swing things back in their favour after Australia got out to a flyer. However, Gardner then gets off the mark with a thick outside edge that dashes fortuitously to the boundary to give the scoring rate an uptick and brings up the 150 runs for Australia on the next ball. Share

WICKET! Litchfield c Smriti b Renuka 6 (Australia 145-3) Litchfield looks to cut one through the field and a diving Smriti picks up the catch. At first no one is really convinved it’s a wicket except Smriti and soon she is proved right by the third umpire. Share Updated at 09.35 GMT

17th over: Australia 144-2 (Perry 3, Litchfield 6) Arundhati continues after getting the breakthrough in her last over and after a quick two on the first ball, she dots Voll up and then takes her wicket. Perry comes to the crease in her disturbingly old helmet – I do always think that you wouldn’t want to be hit in the head while wearing a helmet that old. A good over for Arundhati and India. Share Updated at 09.29 GMT

WICKET! Voll c Amanjot b Arundhati 88 (Australia 141-2) Voll looked certain to get her first T20I century, but she can’t get the ball up and over the field and Amanjot takes a simple catch. Share

16th over: Australia 139-1 (Voll 86, Litchfield 6) Deepti teases a little Mankad on her first ball, but it doesn’t put Litchfield off and she sweeps the first ball for four, looking very strong and confident. The next ball is flat batted down field for one and then Voll decides she wants in on the sweeping action and plays it to the boundary as well. Some dangerous running on the last ball, but they make it in safely. Share Updated at 09.29 GMT

15th over: Australia 129-1 (Voll 81, Litchfield 1) Arundhati bowls her second over of the night and Mooney puts up a catching opportunity early in the over, but once again it lands safely, before hitting a wide one for four to really rub salt into the wound for India. However before long she has to go, caught by Shafali and Litchfield comes to the crease after a long wait in the dugout. Share

WICKET! Mooney c Shafali b Arundhati 46 (Australia 128-1) Just as Mooney is really hitting her stride and upping her strike rate, she slaps one back quite innocuously into the waiting hands of Shafali and India have their first wicket. Share

14th over: Australia 120-0 (Voll 81, Mooney 38) Shafali Verma comes on for her first over of the night with her offspin. A few singles come from her first few balls as the batters take a watchful stance while they figure out what she’s all about. Voll and Mooney bring up Australia’s highest ever opening stance against India, surpassing the partnership by Mooney and Healy at the 2020 T20 World Cup Final. Share

13th over: Australia 114-0 (Voll 78, Mooney 35) Voll starts this over from Charani by hitting the ball directly vertical and it looks for all money that she’s going to be out, but it lands with no fielders anywhere near it, despite having what seems like a full five minutes to get there. Voll is then almost run out on the same ball but is just safe. She taunts India for not managing to get her out from two opportunities in one ball by sweeping the next ball away for four. Voll reaches her highest score for Australia. Share

12th over: Australia 103-0 (Voll 68, Mooney 34) Another over from Deepti and Voll moves to 67, presumably to the delight of the primary school kids in the crowd. Nice of her to not hit a boundary and skip that number for them. A speedy two midway through the over brings up the 100 run partnership with no wickets lost. Voll offers us her own innovative shot with a reverse sweep, but only manages a single from it. Share

11th over: Australia 96-0 (Voll 66, Mooney 29) Amanjot returns and Mooney starts with a speedy two, hoping to get the runs flowing again. It’s a fairly strong over from Amanjot until Mooney pulls out a scoop on the final ball of the over to make it more expensive than India would have liked. Share

10th over: Australia 86-0 (Voll 65, Mooney 20) Renuka returns to the attack and Voll plays a lovely cut shot to start the over, but there’s a well-placed fielder at the boundary, so it’s just a single. It’s a tighter over from Renuka, she’s done the job that Harmanpreet wanted her to do and slowed the flow of runs. Drinks are on the field now Share

9th over: Australia 81-0 (Voll 63, Mooney 18) Sree Charani comes into the attack with her left arm orthodox spin. Mooney takes a single and Voll decides it’s time for another slog sweep, this time for the first six of the match. There’s an appeal for lbw next ball, but there’s a clear inside edge from Voll. Australia are applying some serious pressure to India here – it’s much improved batting from Sunday’s match. Share

8th over: Australia 69-0 (Voll 55, Mooney 14) Our first look at spin tonight with Deepti Sharma coming into the attack. Voll uses her footwork and plays the first one fairly cautiously for a single. Mooney gets down sweeping and Deepti makes a pretty optimistic appeal for lbw, but the umpire isn’t interested. She gives the strike back to Voll who brings up her first 50 on Australian soil with a well run two, before bringing out a big slog sweep for four to finish the over. Share

7th over: Australia 61-0 (Voll 48, Mooney 13) Arundhati Reddy comes on for her first over tonight after a strong performance on Sunday. Voll finds a boundary from her first ball and then some speedy and clever running gets her two from the next ball. She hands Mooney the strike, but Mooney is content to play a supporting role at the moment and rotates it straight back to Voll. Arundhati loses her line and length and Voll absolutely smacks another one to the boundary – she is looking better and better tonight. Share

6th over: Australia 48-0 (Voll 36, Mooney 12) Kranti bowls her third consecutive over and Voll finds a boundary from her immediately. Voll hasn’t always looked confident or in control tonight, but she has certainly looked determined and she is really muscling her way to a strong score here tonight. Mooney gets her first look at the strike in quite a while, she’s been waiting patiently at the non-striker’s end for a couple of overs. The wait seems to have made her a little nervous, with a couple of plays and misses and a near edge to the keeper, but it sneaks past to the boundary. And that’s the end of the powerplay! Share

5th over: Australia 35-0 (Voll 27, Mooney 8) Amanjot Kaur bowls her first over, coming into the team for the first time this series. Voll misjudges the length first up and plays it up in the air, but it’s well short of the field. The next ball is right in her zone and she joyfully slaps it over the field for four, before getting a leading edge and nearly ending up caught and bowled. That’s followed by a powerful straight drive for four – it’s like she’s a different player every second ball in this over! Share

4th over: Australia 26-0 (Voll 18, Mooney 8) Kranti comes back for her second over and her first ball is a good one, full and straight and Mooney can only defend it. Mooney tries to be more aggressive on the second ball, with a straight drive, but it can’t beat the field. She finds a single next ball to release the pressure somewhat, but it’s good bowling from Kranti. Voll manages to get around a full ball to pull it to the boundary for four, but Kranti tightens up her line in a good comeback ball. Share

3rd over: Australia 20-0 (Voll 13, Mooney 7) Renuka resumes and immediately Voll finds the first boundary of the night, opening the face of the bat and working it to the boundary for four. A single next ball that she doesn’t quite middle, but it goes over the field and falls safely to bring Mooney back on strike. She gets in on the fun, coming down the pitch to meet the ball and driving it past long off for four. Next ball she pulls away aggressively, but there’s a fielder on the boundary to restrict her to a single. Voll flirts with the field again, but lifts it high enough to come away with two runs – a great over for Australia. Share

2nd over: Australia 8-0 (Voll 6, Mooney 2) Kranti begins her first over with two dots to Voll, before catching the edge, but it falls safely and Voll scampers through for one. Mooney keeps the momentum going with another single, but boundaries are not easy to come by for the openers just yet. Voll lifts one up and over the field for the first two of the match and finishes the over with a single. Share

1st over: Australia 3-0 (Voll 2, Mooney 1) Renuka Singh gets us underway and Voll immediately finds a single to rotate the strike and get herself off the mark. Mooney plays her first ball very cautiously, showing the full face of the bat and defending it back to the bowler, before a more flamboyant drive to deep point for a single. Voll again rotates the strike and Mooney finishes with caution to make a strong first over for Renuka. Share

The teams are on the field now and we’re just about ready to get underway! Share

If you missed Sunday’s rain-affected match and want a quick catch up before we begin, you can find the live blog of that match right here: Share

Australia brings an unchanged line up into this match, obviously wanting to give the team a chance to bounce back after a shortened match the other night. India have made one change, with Amanjot Kaur coming in for Shreyanka Patil. However, the Fox commentary team have Patil listed in an unchanged line up, so there may be some confusion here. I’m bringing you the team as listed by Cricket Australia, but will update you if I become aware of any changes! Share

India XI 1. Smriti Mandhana 2. Shafali Verma 3. Jemimah Rodrigues 4. Harmanpreet Kaur 5. Richa Ghosh 6. Deepti Sharma 7. Arundhati Reddy 8. Kranti Gaud 9. Sree Charani 10. Renuka Singh Thakur 11. Amanjot Kaur Share

Australia XI 1. Beth Mooney (wk) 2. Georgia Voll 3. Phoebe Litchfield 4. Ellyse Perry 5. Ash Gardner (vc) 6. Georgia Wareham 7. Annabel Sutherland 8. Nicola Carey 9. Sophie Molineux (c) 10. Kim Garth 11. Darcie Brown Share

India won the toss and elected to field Clearly India liked the way things played out for them after fielding first in the first T20, so they’re going to do it again! Share