Put simply, Eala is a monumental star in the south-east Asian country – a nation which has limited pedigree on the tennis circuit.
Her surprising win over six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek at last year’s Miami Open ensured Eala’s life will never be the same again.
“This week there were elements that were a bit overwhelming, especially during my practices,” Eala said.
“I didn’t expect that many people to be there. It’s a learning process. I’m just trying to take it in.”
Eala, a product of Rafael Nadal’s academy in Mallorca, has long been seen as a trailblazer after becoming the first Filipina to win a WTA Tour match in 2021.
In 2022, she became the first to win a junior Grand Slam title with her US Open triumph, leading to the then-teenager gracing the cover of Vogue back home.
Veteran boxer Manny Pacquiao may still be the nation’s most famous sporting star, but Eala’s exploits mean she is the sporting symbol of the next generation.
“She always carries the flag and the country proudly – that’s something which resonates with everyone,” Imee Vee, a Filipina who travelled from Sydney specifically to watch Eala, said.
“She’s becoming a national hero. Everyone is starting to stop what they’re doing and tune in to watch her matches. She dominates the sports news, too.”