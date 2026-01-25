Lamine Yamal’s spectacular volley was the highlight of Barcelona’s 3-0 victory over rock-bottom Oviedo which saw them regain top spot in LaLiga.

Hansi Flick’s side restored their one-point advantage over arch-rivals Real Madrid after goals from Dani Olmo and the in-form Raphinha, who scored his ninth in 10 matches, were overshadowed by Yamal’s acrobatic effort.

The 18-year-old met Olmo’s cross on the edge of the penalty area to send a shot flying past goalkeeper Aarón Escandell and inside the far post.

It capped a much-improved second half after Oviedo, who have not won since the end of September, had done a good job of frustrating their hosts for 45 minutes.

Barcelona had more shots on target, with two, in the opening nine minutes of the second half than they managed in the entirety of the first, having taken until stoppage time for Raphinha to test Escandell, and the first of those brought the opening goal.

Robert Lewandowski and Olmo had both failed to hit the target with good chances before the latter finally made the breakthrough.

Kwasi Sibo, under pressure from Yamal, could only direct the ball to Olmo who converted an angled strike from 16 yards.

Lewandowski’s header was then saved by Escandell before Raphinha doubled their lead with a delightful chip over the goalkeeper as he came to meet him on the edge of the box after David Costas, under pressure from the winger, left his attempted backpass woefully short.

While that was impressive the best was still to come with Yamal scoring only his second goal since Christmas.

That made things comfortable for the hosts but the opening 45 minutes had been anything but.

Oviedo’s Ilyas Chaira fired just wide while Haissem Hassan forced Barcelona keeper Joan García into the first real save of the match.

Chaira then tested Garcia again from a difficult angle before Raphinha’s shot in the second minute of stoppage time was the first time Escandell had been tested.