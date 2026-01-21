Barcelona’s defeat to Real Sociedad last weekend is rightly being seen as a night where the Catalans were simply unlucky, for the number of chances they created simply did not have them deserving to lose.
While poor fortune did play its part, however, refereeing errors and poor arbitration also played an equally important role to play in the team’s defeat at Anoeta.
The on-field referee Gil Manzano and the VAR in charge, Carlos del Cerro Grande, both made massive errors throughout the night. Both Hansi Flick and Frenkie de Jong made that very clear in their post-match interviews.
Laporta is furious
As relayed by Mundo Deportivo in a recent report, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is furious with the performances of Manzano and Del Cerro Grande at Anoeta and how they directly cost Barcelona on the night.
He is particularly fuming at the latter, who was in charge of the VAR and disallowed Lamine Yamal’s goal for a seemingly fabricated offside.
After all, the image released by VAR did not seem convincing by any measure, and there is also talk that the wrong frame was taken into account to justify the decision.
What aggravates the president’s fury is the fact that it was the same referee who was in charge of the VAR last season when Barcelona took on the same opponent at the same venue last season.
On that occasion too, after all, the Catalans were hard done as Robert Lewandowski’s goal was disallowed for an inexistent offside where the length of his boot was seemingly increased to take him to an offside position.
It remains to be seen if Barcelona raise any official complaint, and it will largely depend on how much justifying evidence they have supporting their claims. It is, however, unlikely that the referees will face any music for their blunders.