Battlefield 6 and Redsec Season 2 begins Feb 17

Battlefield 6 and Redsec Season 2 begins on February 17 at 4:00am PT (12:00pm UTC), as the war with Pax Armata infiltrates the mountainsides of Germany in a grueling assault to reclaim a once owned NATO airbase.
Season 2 will be released in 3 phases: Extreme Measures, Nightfall, and Hunter/Prey, featuring high-intensity maps, critical gadgets, iconic new hardware, and vehicles for waging the ultimate all-out war experience.
The first phase for Season 2, Extreme Measures, takes the thrill of all-out war to another level, introducing VL-7 psychoactive smoke, distorting the battlefield with its non-lethal hallucinogenic effects, as well as new expansive map Contaminated, to be released in Battlefield 6, along with 3 new weapons, 2 new gadgets, and the return of the legendary AH-6 Little Bird in both games. The free-to-play Redsec experience will also include limited-time modes where intense, mind-bending combat will test your squad to their limit.
Later on in Season 2, Nightfall introduces darkness across Battlefield 6 and Redsec, the new Hagental Base map and a new POI. The final phase of Season 2 – Hunter/Prey – features the limited-time Operation Augur in Battlefield 6, plus a new vehicle, melee weapon, and more.
As a PlayStation Plus member, prepare for any danger that lies ahead in Season 2 with your free Toxic Tide Pack. Featuring a Pax Armata Soldier Skin, two Weapon Packages, a Vehicle Skin, and more items to help you navigate the relentless tides of war.