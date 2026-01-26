Bears CB Nahshon Wright named to Pro Bowl

Cornerback Nahshon Wright, who just a year ago was a practice squad player for the Vikings, is the Bears’ latest Pro Bowl player. Wright replaces Quinyon Mitchell, the Eagles cornerback.
When the Bears signed Wright to a one-year deal, leaning on his experience with defensive backs coach Al Harris in Dallas, they expected he’d be a depth piece. Wright got training camp experience because of Jaylon Johnson’s summertime injury, though, and made the team.
He played all 17 games for the Bears and led the NFL with eight takeaways. He notoriously ripped the ball away from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on a “Tush Push” in the Bears’ “Black Friday” upset victory. At one point, Wright had a takeaway in five straight games, a Bears record since at least 1970.
“I think when the season started, none of us thought Nahshon Wright was going to play the way that he played,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said earlier this month.
Wright didn’t make the Pro Bowl when teams were announced in late December, a fact that was bemoaned by former Cowboys teammate Micah Parsons on social media. Wright didn’t hide his disappointment at the time.
“It’s cool when you are recognized by your peers,” he said. “Obviously, not recognized enough.”
Wright will participate in the Pro Bowl Games, a flag football game at San Francisco’s Moscone Center South Building on Feb. 3. He’s the fourth Bears player named to the all-star team, joining safety Kevin Byard, guard Joe Thuney and center Drew Dalman.