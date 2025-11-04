Celebrities gathered at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art for the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2025 on Saturday. The stars pulled out their best footwear from a wide range of designer brands, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Valentino, Cult Gaïa and more. Pointed toe pumps seemed to be trending this year, with Doja Cat and Emma Roberts showing off pairs that were fresh off the spring 2026 runway, introducing metal heel styles that will soon be spotted everywhere. Thong sandals made an appearance, while platform sandals had their moment, too, on stars like Angela Bassett and others. Take a look at the standout shoes from the gala below.

