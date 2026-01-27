The Bionic Woman star Lindsay Wagner and The Six Million Dollar ManLee Majors are back together again!

While the 50th anniversary of The Bionic Woman‘s arrival on TV just happened earlier this month, the show’s beloved star, Lindsay Wagner, has barely changed a bit since her days as Jaime Summers, a woman who suffers a tragic skydiving accident and is put back together with bionic limbs that now give her powers to tackle a double life doing secret government missions. Now 76, Wagner is thriving in her golden years and looks absolutely stunning as she works the convention circuit. But it was a bit of a surprise to see her reunited with Lee Majors, who starred in The Six Million Dollar Man. After all, it has been almost 53 years since his series hit the airwaves.

In a new Instagram carousel posted to Wagner’s page, scroll over to the fifth photo to see the actress reunited with Majors himself. Now 86, Majors smiled alongside his frequent co-star, whose series was a spinoff of The Six Million Dollar Man.

The 50th Anniversary of The Bionic Woman

Wagner recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Bionic Woman with a new video posted to her Instagram page featuring a surprise appearance from series creator Kenneth Johnson.

“Today is the day — Happy 50th Anniversary to The Bionic Woman!” Wagner captioned the video. “Here is a heartfelt message from Lindsay (and a surprise guest!) to celebrate the moment.”

In the video, Wagner took a moment to honor the fans of the iconic series for keeping its memory alive after five decades.

“Without your support for all these years, we wouldn’t be here,” Wagner noted.

The Bionic Woman‘s Influence on Culture

In previous interviews, Wagner has spoken about the importance of how relatable her legendary character was and the influence that it had on the viewers.

“I think the attempt that we made to make her so real and so human and so relatable — and the sensitivity of the character was relatable to kids in general because they haven’t become hardened yet, and boys, especially perhaps, hadn’t become the ‘hardened self’ that’s ‘expected’ in a male in our society, in that generation,” she told AMC, Parade previously reported.

“I think people forget that this new balance of masculine and feminine in our society — women being allowed to be strong and men being allowed to be sensitive and still strong — is a very new thing.” She continued by noting that “people 30 and younger don’t get that it was literally just decades ago when that wasn’t so.”

One thing that wasn’t so relatable was those bionic powers. Here’s a clip to remind you of those!

Her-Post Bionic Woman Career

After the series concluded in 1978, Wagner went on to several other roles, tackling several miniseries and TV movies. But she earned significant acclaim in recent years as Dr. Alex Karev’s mother on the long-runningABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Her role introduced her to an entirely new population of TV viewers who were likely unfamiliar with her past life as a pop culture icon.

