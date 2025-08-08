Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m.

The National Association of Black Journalists is in Cleveland this week for its 50th annual convention and the timing couldn’t be more meaningful. With diversity programs under political attack and newsroom budgets tightening, this year’s gathering carries the weight of both celebration and resolve — honoring progress while recognizing how much work remains.

The backdrop, of course, is Donald Trump’s return to power and his administration’s aggressive push to dismantle DEI initiatives across the country. For Black journalists and media professionals, it’s added pressure in an industry where they’ve long had to fight for opportunity.

Some companies that once showed up in full force at conferences like this are now noticeably absent. But others are leaning in — not just with words, but with hiring pipelines, support and visibility. And in this moment, attendees say, that commitment speaks volumes.

— Laura

Overnight Scores and Weather

Guardians at New York Mets: Juan Soto ruins Gavin Williams’ no-hit bid in the ninth, but Guardians sweep Mets with 4-1 win

Northeast Ohio weather forecast: Sunny and dry

Top Stories

NABJ convention: The National Association of Black Journalists 50th convention is in Cleveland. Olivia Mitchell reports on media professionals discussing the impact of anti-DEI policies and the challenges facing journalists of color in the current political climate.

RTA U-Pass: Cleveland State University will end student RTA passes due to a state budget provision, leaving students facing $95 monthly transit costs. Laura Hancock reports Gov. Mike DeWine’s press secretary called CSU’s interpretation of the new state budget language on student fees a “ridiculous reading” of the law. Hancock reports students attending Cuyahoga Community College will not lose their passes because because Tri-C doesn’t pay for them with student fees.

Immigration lawsuit: A new legal fight has emerged over the continued jailing of Mario Monroy Villalta, an immigrant who was denied a chance to argue for bond in his civil immigration case. Adam Ferrise reports Monroy Villalta’s lawyer has filed a lawsuit challenging the detention, citing concerns about due process.

Today in Ohio: Gov. Mike DeWine wants to ban prop bets in Ohio after two Guardians players were placed under investigation. We’re discussing the controversy surrounding a state lawmaker’s push to preserve these potentially problematic wagers on Today in Ohio, cleveland.com’s daily half-hour news podcast.

Statehouse and Politics

Property taxes: Ohio Senate Republicans likely will wait until fall to override property tax vetoes despite having sufficient votes. Anna Staver reports Senate President Rob McColley suggests delaying the veto override process.

‘Holly’s Act’: U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno proposed “Holly’s Act” after meeting with Cincinnati officials about a violent beating, seeking criminal justice reforms and increased police staffing. Sabrina Eaton reports on the senator’s support call for stricter sentencing.

Northeast Ohio News

Jail bookings: Cuyahoga County Council unanimously approved a new agreement Tuesday that would overhaul how Cleveland police book arrestees into the county jail, advancing a long-negotiated plan meant to curb unnecessary detentions and bring Cleveland’s jail reimbursement rate more in line with current costs, Kaitlin Durbin reports.

Elections address: Cuyahoga County’s Board of Elections is now officially operating under a new street address — 1803 Superior Ave. — following a recommendation from the U.S. Postal Service to ensure important election mail reaches the right destination on time, Kaitlin Durbin reports.

RTA ridership: Seven RTA routes each carried over 1 million passengers in 2024, with the Red Line Rapid leading at 3.2 million riders. Rich Exner reports that ridership remains around 74% of pre-COVID weekday levels.

School levy: West Geauga school leaders want to combine two expiring tax levies into one long-term funding measure and they’re asking voters to approve it this November, Molly Walsh reports.

1/14 Aerial images of funeral procession for Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner

Support for officer: One week after the tragic loss of Lorain police officer Phillip Wagner, the community demonstrated extraordinary solidarity and support during his funeral procession. Hannah Drown reports on the unity that emerged across Ohio, with residents and law-enforcement agencies coming together to honor Wagner’s memory.

Waterfront makeover: Phase two of the Sunset Pier Park project in Lorain is making steady progress with the recent installation of a storm sewer system and a sanitary sewer installation expected to take place this week, Hannah Drown reports.

Business and Health

Amusement parks: Attendance at Six Flags parks dropped 9% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, a disappointing start to the year that company officials attributed to lousy weather across much of the United States, Susan Glaser reports.

CEO stepping down: Richard Zimmerman, who oversaw the Six Flags-Cedar Fair merger, will step down as CEO at the end of 2025. Susan Glaser reports on the 38-year industry veteran’s leadership through the pandemic and controversial merger.

Labor dispute: Rising Star Coffee Lakewood currently are closed amid a labor dispute. Paris Wolfe reports on the conflict between baristas and owners over safety concerns, leading to employee terminations, suspensions and unionizing efforts.

Harvest challenges: Northeast Ohio farmers are battling weather extremes, experiencing late vegetable harvests because of a cold spring and challenging growing conditions, Paris Wolfe reports.

Crime and Courts

Parlors raided: Authorities raided four Northeast Ohio massage parlors Wednesday in an investigation that they say targeted forced labor and sex trafficking. Police searched two businesses in Strongsville, one in Lorain and one in North Olmsted, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Court review: The Ohio Supreme Court will review the case of a Cleveland man whose rape conviction was overturned by an appellate court in March. At issue in the case is what, exactly, constitutes sufficient evidence in proving impairment, David Gambino reports.

Sexual battery charges: Chad Kendall, a former theater director at Archbishop Hoban High School, has been charged with sexual battery involving students aged 16-17 during incidents in 2023 and 2024. A warrant was issued for his arrest and the school has placed him on administrative leave following the allegations.

Arts and Entertainment

Taste of the Browns: The upcoming Taste of the Browns fundraiser will feature over 35 local restaurants and businesses to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Marc Bona reports.

MGK Day: Hit-making pop star and rapper Machine Gun Kelly will perform Friday at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica as part of an “mgk Weekend and XXcon 2025″ celebration. MGK will be celebrating the release of his latest album, “Americana,” which comes out Friday.

1/65 Nelly’s Where’s the Party At Tour

‘Party’ tour: The “Where The Party At?” tour, featuring Nelly, Ja Rule, and Eve, transformed Blossom Music Center into a nostalgic 2000s hip-hop time machine Tuesday, Malcolm X Abram reports.

Islands trip: New York’s Thousand Islands region features 1,864 islands, boating adventures, historic Boldt Castle, and diverse water activities, Susan Glaser reports.

Theater lineup: Ensemble Theatre’s 2025-26 season features two Pulitzer Prize-winning plays and a Cleveland premiere at their new John Carroll University venue, Joey Morona reports.

‘2 Chefs & A Beat’: Jukebox Cleveland is hosting the “2 Chefs & A Beat” popup, featuring culinary and musical performances. Marc Bona reports on the unique event where chefs prepare dishes in each other’s cuisine styles.

Aquatic center: The renovated Put-in-Bay Aquatic Visitor Center features expanded exhibits, live Lake Erie fish species and free fishing for children, Susan Glaser reports.

Reaper on Red: The post-punk duo Reaper On Red performs Friday at Beachland Ballroom and Tavern, bringing their dark, minimalist sound influenced by bands like Joy Division and Sisters of Mercy, Peter Chakerian reports.

Other Top Stories

