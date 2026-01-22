Breaking Down the Bucs OC Candidates

Following the decision to part ways with Josh Grizzard, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have undergone a thorough search for a new offensive coordinator. The Bucs have interviewed seven candidates for the vacancy so far; below are the coaches the club has considered, through January 20, for the open post.
Mike McDaniel – Former Dolphins Head Coach
The Bucs completed an interview with former Miami Dolphins Heads Coach Mike McDaniel on January 16th at the AdventHealth Training Center. McDaniel served as the Dolphins’ head coach from 2022-25 after previously occupying the role of offensive coordinator on Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the San Francisco 49ers. He was Miami’s offensive play-caller during his tenure with the club and during those four seasons, the Dolphins ranked eighth in the NFL in both net yards per game (348.0) and passing yards per game (232.8), while also recording the sixth-best yards per carry average (4.54) and the 12th-most points scored per game (23.3). McDaniels took over a Miami offense that had finished 25th in the NFL in 2021 and brought the unit to the sixth spot in his first season in 2022. The Dolphins’ attack reached a new pinnacle in 2023, when it led the league with 401.3 points per game and finished second with 29.2 points per outing. That Dolphins team also finished first in both passing yards per game (265.5) and yards per carry (5.06).
Todd Monken – Ravens Offensive Coordinator
The Buccaneers met in person with Todd Monken on January 14th. Monken previously served as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator from 2016-18 on Head Coach Dirk Koetter’s staff. Monken spent the last three seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ offensive coordinator on John Harbaugh’s staff. During that three-year span, the Ravens’ offense ranked 2nd in net yards per game (375.8) and third in points per game (27.9). Baltimore’s attack under Monken, and with two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson at the helm for 46 of the 51 games, found success in balance, ranking first in rushing yards per game (166.9) and in passer rating (106.5). Baltimore’s average of 5.3 yards per carry was also first in the NFL in that span, and the team ranked fifth in third-down conversion rate (43.6%) and sixth in total first downs (1,006). Additionally, Monken has familiarity with current Bucs’ Quarterback Baker Mayfield. Monken held the same offensive coordinator post for one season (2019) with the Cleveland Browns and worked with Mayfield, who started all 16 games in his second NFL season and threw for 3,827 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Mike Kafka – Giants Interim Head Coach
The Bucs held a virtual meeting with Mike Kafka on January 13th in the continued search for an offensive coordinator. Kafka took over as the Giants’ head coach in November after the team parted ways with Brian Daboll. Kafka was in command for the last seven contests in which the Giants finished the 2025 slate with victories over the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, scoring 34 points in each of those matchups. He spent the previous two-and-a-half seasons as the offensive coordinator on Daboll’s staff, adding assistant head coach to his title in 2024. Kafka, who also served as the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach from 2018-21, became instrumental in the development of Jaxson Dart, the Giants’ rookie passer this past season. Dart started 12 games in his debut season and threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 91.7 passer rating. Dart also ran for 487 yards and nine scores. The Giants finished the season ranked 13th in yards per game (333.5), fifth in rushing yards per game (129.1), 10th in first downs per game (20.4) and 13th in interception percentage (1.90%).
Brian Callahan – Former Titans Head Coach
The Bucs conducted a virtual interview with Brian Callahan on January 9th for the vacant role. Callahan most recently served as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2024 to 2025. He arrived in Tennessee with 18 total years of coaching experience and 14 years of NFL coaching experience, including the previous five seasons (2019-23) as the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals. During his time in Cincinnati, Callahan served under head coach Zac Taylor and was part of two AFC North titles, two AFC Championship appearances and a Super Bowl berth. He helped guide quarterback Joe Burrow from the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020 to multiple single-season franchise records by his second year and Pro Bowl honors within three years. In the three seasons (2021-23) prior to Callahan joining the Titans, the Bengals’ offense ranked in the NFL’s top 10 in several categories: sixth in scoring (24.9), seventh in passing (250.8 yards per game), seventh in redzone efficiency (61.5 percent), 10th in third-down percentage (41.0) and sixth in time of possession (31:00).
David Shaw – Lions Passing Game Coordinator
On January 10th, the Bucs held a virtual interview with both David Shaw and Israel Woolfork. Shaw, the Lions’ Passing Game Coordinator, Shaw has significant NFL experience as well as a 12-year tenure (2011-22) at the collegiate level as the head coach at Stanford University. In 2025, Shaw helped guide a Lions’ offense that ranked fifth in both points per game (28.3) and yards per game (373.2). Detroit also ranked third in yards per play (5.97), passing yards per game (253.1) and interception percentage (1.37). Shaw left Stanford as the winningest coach in program history, as the teams under his tutelage won 96 games and three Pac-12 titles and appeared in eight bowl games, including two Rose Bowls. He was chosen as the conference’s Coach of the Year four times, the most in Pac-12 history.
Israel Woolfork – Cardinals Quarterback Coach
Isreal Woolfork is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Arizona Cardinals. In 2025, Woolfork worked with Cardinals quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Kyler Murray, who combined to throw for 4,328 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Arizona had the league’s seventh-best aerial attack and finished 11th in interception rate (1.69%). Woolfork began his NFL coaching career in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns, for whom he was the recipient of the team’s Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship. He was hired by new Arizona Head Coach Jonathan Gannon in 2023 to mentor the team’s quarterbacks. Murray started that season on the team’s reserve/PUP list but returned to start the final eight games in which he threw for 1,799 yards and ran for 244 yards while accounting for 13 total touchdowns. In 2024, Murray completed 68.8% of his passes and threw for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns while compiling a 93.5 passer rating.
Zac Robinson – Falcons Offensive Coordinator
The Bucs conducted a virtual interview with Zac Robinson on January 11th for the offensive coordinator vacancy. Robinson spent the previous two seasons as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator after filling various roles for five seasons on Sean McVay’s staff with the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson followed Raheem Morris to Atlanta when Morris landed the Falcons’ head coaching gig in 2024. In Robinson’s first season as the Falcons’ play-caller, the team finished sixth in the NFL in net yards per game (369.8), eighth in yards per play (5.79), fifth in passing yards per game (239.3) and 10th in rushing yards per game (130.5). Last season, the Falcons lost starting quarterback Michael Penix to injury for the second half of the season but still finished 14th in yards per game (333.0) and eighth in rushing yards per game (125.8). Baker Mayfield has familiarity with Robinson, who served as the Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach for the Rams in 2022 when the signal-caller was signed off waivers and after a minimal two-day preparation period, led the improbable 98-yard game winning drive on Thursday Night Football against the Raiders that helped resurrect Mayfield’s career. Under Robinson’s direction, Mayfield completed 82 of 129 passes for 850 yards and four touchdowns in five games for Los Angeles in 2022.