I was impressed by Newcastle when I watched them against Nottingham Forest. Their midfield is so powerful, and they have got good options out wide.

I don’t think they will start firing properly up front until Yoane Wissa is fit to help Nick Woltemade but, defensively, they look pretty solid and that has been backed up by their results on the road.

Newcastle have drawn all three of their away games in the league this season, without scoring or conceding.

The goals will come, but I don’t see them as having enough to beat a Brighton team who always look dangerous even when they are not playing that well.

The Seagulls have drawn two out of three at home so far, so I guess this has got a draw written all over it too.

Sutton’s prediction: 1-1

