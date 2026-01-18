Broncos defender pokes the bear, takes unprompted jab at Josh Allen originally appeared on The Sporting News. Add The Sporting News as a Preferred Source by clicking here.
The Buffalo Bills will travel to the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos on Saturday to decide one of the two participants in the AFC Championship Game,
Advertisement
The Bills defeated Denver on the way to their appearance in the conference championship game a year ago, while Bo Nix has yet to win a playoff game. His one and only playoff game came last season in a loss in the wild card round.
Ahead of the matchup, Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers took an unprompted jab at Bills quarterback Josh Allen, saying the Broncos’ defense doesn’t need to change anything to prepare for the reigning MVP.
“I played him 100 times it feels like,” Franklin-Myers said. “Honestly, you ask me, I don’t think you play him any different.”
The Broncos’ defense finished the regular season second in total defense and allowed the second-fewest touchdowns in the NFL. And while their defense is one of the best in the league, it was last year, as well, when Allen and the Bills beat them in the wild card round 31-7.
Advertisement
The Bills will be more shorthanded this time around, though, as they only have three healthy wide receivers after Tyrell Shavers and Gabe Davis were both lost to season-ending injuries in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild card round.
More NFL news:
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/