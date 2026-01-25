Broncos starting QBs since Peyton Manning: Where are they now?

Bo Nix led the Broncos back to AFC Championship Game for the first time since Peyton Manning led the team that won Super Bowl 50.

And for the first time since the Hall of Fame quarterback retired, Denver has a long-term answer under center. However, with Nix suffering a fractured ankle in the divisional round game, the Broncos turn to backup Jarrett Stidham to face the Patriots.

From Trevor Siemian to Case Keenum to Nix, here’s a look at the Broncos’ different starting quarterbacks since Manning retired, who they are, how they fared in the role and where they are today.

Trevor Siemian

How he landed with the Broncos: Siemian was selected in the seventh round (250th pick overall) in 2015.

How he fared in Denver: Siemian played 25 games, making 24 starts for the Broncos and leading them to a 13-11 record. He completed 59.3% of his passes for 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He was traded to the Vikings along with a 2018 seventh-round pick following the 2017 season for a 2019 fifth-round pick. The fifth-round pick was used to select linebacker Justin Hollins.

Where he is now: The 34-year-old journeyman was signed to the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad following training camp and remained on it all season long. He made numerous stops in the years after Denver, including with the Vikings, Jets, Saints, Bears and Bengals.

Paxton Lynch

How he landed with the Broncos: The Memphis standout was selected in the first round (26th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. “He was the guy,” general manager John Elway said after selecting Lynch. “And we’re thrilled to have him.”

How he fared in Denver: Lynch didn’t live up to his first-round hype in Denver, playing just five games (starting four) in his two seasons with the Broncos. He had a 1-3 record while completing 61.7% of his passes for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He was cut before the start of the 2018 season.

Where he is now: Lynch, 31, signed with the Colorado Spartans of the National Arena League on Nov. 1.

Brock Osweiler

How he landed with the Broncos: Osweiler was originally selected in the second round (57th overall) of the 2012 NFL draft. Following the Super Bowl 50 win, he signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Houston Texans. He was traded a year later to Cleveland but was released before the start of the 2018 season. Shortly after, he re-signed with Denver after Lynch suffered a shoulder injury.

How he fared in Denver: His second stint with the Broncos wasn’t as memorable as his first. He played in six games (starting four) and finished with an 0-4 record in his starts. He finished the year completing 55.8% of his passes for 1,088 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Where he is now: Osweiler, 35, retired from playing in 2019. He now works as a college football analyst for ESPN.

Case Keenum

How he landed with the Broncos: Keenum signed a two-year, $36 million deal before the start of the 2018 season.

How he fared in Denver: Keenum became the first Broncos quarterback to start every game in a season since Peyton Manning’s 2014 season. He opened strong, leading Denver to a 2-0 start, but the team finished the season 6-10. Keenum completed 62.3% of his passes for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He was traded along with a seventh-round pick to Washington for a sixth-round pick following the end of the season.

Where he is now: The 37-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Bears last April. He was the team’s third-string quarterback behind Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent.

Joe Flacco

How he landed with the Broncos: The former Super Bowl MVP was traded to Denver in February 2019 for a fourth-round draft pick.

How he fared in Denver: Flacco started eight games before the Broncos placed him on injured reserve for a herniated disc in his neck. Denver went 2-6 in his starts, where he completed 65.3% of his passes for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Where he is now: Flacco, 41, finished the 2025 season as the backup quarterback for the Bengals. He opened the year as the Browns’ starting quarterback after signing a one-year, $4 million contract. He was benched by Cleveland after four games in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel. Later that week, he was traded to Cincinnati, where he took over the starting job until Joe Burrow returned in Week 16. He finished the year with a 60.3% passing percentage, throwing for 2,479 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Brandon Allen

How he landed with the Broncos: Allen was claimed off waivers from the Rams before the start of the 2019 season.

How he fared in Denver: He started in three games for the Broncos after Flacco suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9 of the 2019 season. He won his first game and lost the other two, completing 46.4% of his passes for 515 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Where he is now: Allen, 33, signed a one-year, $1.42 million deal with the Titans before the 2025 season. He appeared in one game, completing 17 of 30 passes for 72 yards and an interception.

Drew Lock

How he landed with the Broncos: Lock was selected in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2019 NFL draft out of Missouri.

How he fared in Denver: Lock made his first start during his rookie season in Week 13. In his five starts, he helped the Broncos to a 4-1 record to close out the season. He started 13 games in 2020 and three in 2021. He finished his time in Denver with an 8-13 record, 59.3% completion percentage, 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

Where he is now: Lock, 29, signed a two-year, $5 million contract last April to be Sam Darnold’s backup in Seattle. It’s his second stint with the Seahawks. He made five appearances, completing 2 of 3 passes for 15 yards this year.

Jeff Driskel

How he landed with the Broncos: Driskel signed as a free agent before the 2020 season.

How he fared in Denver: Driskel made his first appearance in Week 2 of the 2020 season after Drew Lock suffered a shoulder injury early in the game against the Steelers. He started in Week 3 in a losing effort to the Buccaneers but was pulled in the fourth quarter. In three appearances (one start), he completed 54.7% of his passes for 432 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Where he is now: The 32-year-old signed with the Commanders in December off the Cardinals’ practice squad after Marcus Mariota’s injury. He did not play in 2025.

Brett Rypien

How he landed with the Broncos: Rypien signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

How he fared in Denver: The nephew of former Washington star quarterback Mark Rypien came on in relief of Jeff Driskel in Week 3 of the 2020 season during Denver’s loss to Tampa Bay. He earned the start in Week 4, leading the Broncos to a 37-28 road win against the Jets. He also had four appearances (two starts) in 2022, coming in for an injured Russell Wilson. In eight games (three starts) in Denver, he completed 61.5% of his passes for 778 yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Where he is now: Rypien, 29, opened the 2025 season on the Bengals’ practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster after Joe Burrow’s injury, but was released after Cincinnati traded for Joe Flacco. He signed with the Colts but was released in December. The Vikings picked him up off waivers a day later.

Kendall Hinton

How he landed with the Broncos: Hinton signed as an undrafted free agent in April 2020. He was waived before the start of the season, but signed to the practice squad that November.

How he fared in Denver: Hinton was a quarterback at Wake Forest but was projected to be a receiver in the NFL. He became the Broncos’ emergency starter in Week 12 of the 2020 season after all four of Denver’s quarterbacks were ruled ineligible to play due to COVID-19 protocol. While Phillip Lindsay technically started under center, Hinton was the team’s primary passer for the game. He completed 1 of 9 passes for 13 yards and two interceptions in a 31-3 loss to the Saints.

Where he is now: After emerging as a depth receiver for the Broncos from 2021-22 (39 catches for 486 yards and a touchdown), he was waived during training camp in August 2023. The 28-year-old is currently a free agent. He’s also a realtor, general contractor and investor in North Carolina, according to his Instagram.

Teddy Bridgewater

How he landed with the Broncos: Denver traded a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Panthers to acquire Bridgewater in April.

How he fared in Denver: The journeyman quarterback emerged as the team’s starter after beating out incumbent Drew Lock in the preseason. The Broncos’ record was 7-6 through his 13 starts. He has completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Where is he now: The 33-year-old quarterback backed up Baker Mayfield for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025. He had four appearances, completing 8 of 15 passes for 62 yards.

Russell Wilson

How he landed with the Broncos: In one of the biggest trades in Denver sports history, the Broncos traded for Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

How he fared in Denver: Before the 2024 season, Wilson had been the most stable starter for the Broncos since Peyton Manning retired. He started 30 games for Denver, completing 63.3% of his passes for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. The Broncos compiled an 11-19 record during that span. In addition, he and his wife, Ciara, bought a $25 million mansion in Cherry Hills Village (and sold it for $21.5 million).

Where he is now: Wilson, 37, signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants before the 2025 season. He opened the season as New York’s starter but was benched in favor of Jaxson Dart following an 0-3 start. He later fell to the No. 3 spot behind Jameis Winston. He completed 69 of 119 passes for 831 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Jarrett Stidham

How he landed with the Broncos: Stidham signed a two-year, $10 million contract in March 2023. He signed a two-year, $12 million extension prior to the 2025 season.

How he fared (so far) in Denver: Stidham, 29, made his first start in Week 17 of the 2023 season against the Chargers. In three appearances (two starts), he’s completed 60.6% of his passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He beat out Zach Wilson to be the team’s backup in 2024.

Where he is now: He’s spent the last two seasons as Denver’s backup quarterback to Nix. He’ll be the Broncos starter on Sunday against his former team, the Patriots, in the AFC Championship game.

Bo Nix

How he landed with the Broncos: Nix was selected in the first round (12th pick overall) in the 2024 NFL draft out of Oregon.

How he fared (so far) in Denver: The 25-year-old has led Denver to back-to-back playoff appearances since getting drafted. He’s started 34 regular-season games, completing 64.8% of his passes for 7,706 yards, 54 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He also has 786 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in his career. His win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round was just Denver’s second playoff victory by a quarterback they had drafted, joining Tim Tebow.

Where he is now: He is Denver’s starting quarterback but is out for the season after suffering a fractured ankle in the AFC divisional round.

