Ohio State vs. Minnesota
Date: January 20, 2026
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Venue: Schottenstein Center – Columbus, Ohio
TV: BTN
Listen: Ohio State Radio Network from Learfield
Live Stats: Sidearm
Rosters: Ohio State | Minnesota
Season Stats: Ohio State | Minnesota
Game Notes: Ohio State Media Center
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available for all men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS.
EUGENE, Ore. – Ohio State completes a short two-game homestand on Tuesday night with the Buckeyes welcome Minnesota to the Schottenstein Center. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. and the game will televised on BTN. Jack Kizer and Steve Smith will call the action.
The game can also be heard on the Ohio State Radio Network from Learfield. Paul Keels and former Buckeye captain Ron Stokes are on the call.
- The Buckeyes and Golden Gophers are meeting for the 160th time with the Buckeyes officially leading the all-time series 92-62.
- Ohio State is 14-2 all-time against Minnesota in the Schottenstein Center, but those two losses have come in the last five years.
- The teams played just once last year and it was a thriller. The Buckeyes prevailed in double-overtime, sneaking out of Minnesota with an 89-88 victory. Devin Royal’s dunk near the end of regulation completed a late second-half comeback that saw the Buckeyes trail by seven with under six minutes to play. Five Buckeyes scored in double figures, led by Royal with 19.
- The Buckeyes are coming off one of their better outings of the season, leading wire-to-wire in an 86-74 victory over UCLA on Saturday. John Mobley Jr. knocked-down a career-high six three-pointers on his way to a career-high 28 points. Devin Royal was 3-of-3 from long range and finished with 22 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Bruce Thornton was solid once again, posting 21 points and eight rebounds while going 7-of-7 from the line.
- Thornton is one of just four players nationally who is averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. His 20.5 ppg is third-best in the Big Ten. He has scored 1,836 career points, which puts him seventh on Ohio State’s all-time scoring list, just 43 points behind Michael Redd (1998-00).
- Mobley Jr. has made a three-pointer in every game this season and has 48 on the year. 23 of those have come over the last six games, which is nearly four per game. He is also shooting 41 percent from behind the arc, which is third-best in the Big Ten.
- Christoph Tilly enters Tuesday just seven points away from 1,000 in his career. He’s the lone 7-footer in the country this season averaging 2.5 assists per game.
- Royal is currently riding a career-long streak of 13 games scoring 10 or more points. He’s coming off a 22-point effort vs. UCLA and the Buckeyes are 6-3 when he scored 20+.
- Minnesota won a season-best five consecutive games around the New Year but has since dropped the last three, including a couple in heart-breaking fashion. The Gophers are 10-8 overall and a game behind the Buckeyes in the Big Ten standings at 3-4. They are averaging just 6.0 turnovers per game, which is Top 15 in the country.
#GoBucks