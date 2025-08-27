SEATTLE — The Mariners‘ Cal Raleigh hit his 50th homer Monday night, extending his major league record for home runs by a catcher and entering some elite company.

Raleigh joined Mickey Mantle as the only switch-hitters with 50 homers in a season and became the eighth player in major league history to reach the half-century mark in August.

He also is the first to smack at least 20 homers from each side of the plate in a season, according to ESPN Research.

Editor’s Picks

Batting from the right side, Raleigh sent a 3-2 fastball from the San Diego Padres‘ JP Sears 419 feet into the second deck in left field. The Mariners (71-61) went on to win 9-6 and move within 1½ games of the idle Houston Astros for the American League West lead.

Raleigh is the second M’s player to belt 50 homers in a season. Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. hit 56 in 1997 and again in 1998.

Raleigh has gone deep three times in his past two outings. He hit Nos. 48 and 49 during Sunday’s 11-4 home win over the Athletics.

Salvador Perez had established the previous record for homers by a catcher with 48 in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.