Harvard University issued a shelter-in-place order Friday for a report of a person on a bicycle opening fire near part of its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted within about an hour, after Cambridge police confirmed a shooting took place on Sherman Street near Danehy Park, and said there were no known injuries. They also said in a post on social media that there was not believed to be an ongoing risk to public safety.

Cambridge Police are currently on-scene of a shots fired incident that took place on Sherman St. in the vicinity of Danehy Park. Ballistic evidence has been recovered. There are no known victims or on-going public safety risk at this time. pic.twitter.com/1UYPpNW7sI — Cambridge Police Department (@CambridgePolice) October 24, 2025

Harvard had said in its initial emergency alert that Cambridge and Harvard University police were searching for the person, who was believed to be headed toward Garden Street and possibly Harvard Square. People were urged to avoid Harvard’s Quad and shelter in place, not leaving any building.

“Cambridge Police are reporting that an unidentified male on a bicycle just shot at another person on Sherman Street. The suspect is on a bicycle heading toward Garden Street. Please avoid the area and shelter in place,” the alert said.

The shooting was near the Radcliffe Quad, police said in a follow-up notice. The alert later confirmed that there were no known victims in the shooting, and, once the lockdown was lifted, urged the community “to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the HUPD at 617-495-1212.”

Danehy Park is northwest of Harvard’s main campus, close to the Alewife T station at the end of the Red Line.