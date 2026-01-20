The 2026 College Football Playoff national championship game has kicked off live from Miami, Florida.
No. 1 Indiana is taking on No. 10 Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hoosiers entered the game as a touchdown favorite. However, Carson Beck and the Hurricanes, playing at home, will be looking to pull off the upset.
If Miami is going to get the win, Beck will need to have a big night. Indiana’s defense is strong and fast and has given basically all of its opposing offenses a lot of issues throughout the season.
Meanwhile, Beck’s family is there to support him on Monday evening.
Beck’s sister, Kylie, has developed a big-time following on social media. Beck has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram. She’ll probably have more after Monday night, too.
The sister of the Miami quarterback is trending
Kylie Beck has everyone’s attention with her outfit at the national title game on Mo”nday evening. She’s rocking her best Miami outfit.
“Home sweet home. 🏠,” she wrote.
Beck’s sister has been trending for her outfits at the College Football Playoff over the past couple of months.
Monday night’s game is airing live on ESPN.
