Alejandro Orellana

The former Atlanta United striker was targeted by the MLS club after falling out of Cruz Azul’s plans for the Apertura 2025.

  • Played 40 matches for La Máquina
  • Scored just nine goals
  • Cruz Azul paid nearly $10 million to Atlanta United for him in 2024
