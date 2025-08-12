- Played 40 matches for La Máquina
- Scored just nine goals
- Cruz Azul paid nearly $10 million to Atlanta United for him in 2024
Charlotte FC’s rumored pursuit of Cruz Azul’s Giorgos Giakoumakis comes to an end as striker heads to Greece’s PAOK on loan
