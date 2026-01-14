PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies added yet another potential bullpen arm to the mix on Tuesday, acquiring right-hander Chase Shugart from the Pirates.
The Phils traded Minor League infielder Francisco Loreto to Pittsburgh in exchange for the 29-year-old Shugart, who had a 3.40 ERA over 35 appearances for the Pirates last season.
TRADE DETAILS
Phillies get: RHP Chase Shugart
Pirates get: INF Francisco Loreto
The addition of Shugart puts the Phillies’ 40-man roster at 40 players. That means the club would have to make an additional move to free up a spot if it was to sign a free agent — such as catcher J.T. Realmuto or infielder Bo Bichette. (Both the club and veteran Nick Castellanos expect a separation before Spring Training, according to sources.)
As for the Phillies’ bullpen, six of the eight spots are seemingly accounted for: Right-handers Jhoan Duran, Brad Keller, Orion Kerkering and Jonathan Bowlan, and left-handers José Alvarado and Tanner Banks.
Shugart, meanwhile, figures to join the ever-growing competition for one of the final two spots. The other candidates include newcomers Zach Pop, Zach McCambley (Rule 5 Draft pick), Yoniel Curet and Tyler Backus, as well as returnees Nolan Hoffman, Seth Johnson and Max Lazar, among others.
It figures to be an active competition throughout the spring, with the Phils set to enter 2026 with a bit of a revamped bullpen. Not only will the club enter a season with a set closer (Duran) for the first time under manager Rob Thomson, but it also traded away its most consistent left-handed reliever in Matt Strahm earlier this offseason.
Trading Strahm to the Royals brought back the 29-year-old Bowlan, who is out of Minor League options. That came just a week after acquiring Curet from the Rays and selecting McCambley in the Rule 5 Draft. Philadelphia has since added Backus, Pop and now Shugart as it looks to stockpile potential ‘pen pieces before heading to Clearwater for Spring Training.
