Singles have the tough task of making a connection on an island on Single’s Inferno. They usually find someone they’re attracted to and focus on getting to paradise with that person. Choi Mina Sue was crowned in the Miss Earth beauty pageant in 2022. She unsurprisingly has many options in season 5 of the Netflix show. But people are hating how she handled it, and a fellow beauty queen defended her.

Choi Mina Sue’s Friend Claims Single’s Inferno Isn’t Real

Choi posted pictures of Christmas decorations during November on Instagram. It’s her last post, and it’s been flooded with comments from people unhappy that she kept changing who she wanted for paradise in episode 4. “I see how her role in Singles Inferno might have a bad look on her as a person,” Miss International 2022, Jasmin Selberg, commented. “It’s a show meant for entertainment. As in any entertainment show, each person in the cast receives a role. From everybody’s darling up until the antagonist, there’s everything in between.”

She told angry commenters that coming for Choi “as a person” was too much. “The role which was given to her from the directors and editors does not represent her as a person,” the beauty queen wrote. “Don’t just shame people for the role they present on a show. It’s not real, and most certainly not that deep. What is real is the hurt that is created through online bullying.” Choi said her number one was Lee Sung hun after they were partners in the modeling challenge. Her second pick was Lim Su been, and Woo Sung min was third.

That changed in the next game. Choi had to whisper in the ear of who she wants to go to paradise with next. She picked Woo Sung Min then Song Seung il revealed he was interested in her. She asked if she could change her answer, when asked which man she liked the most. The beauty queen got up and sat next to Song. The panel was in shock. Song already went to paradise with Kim Min gee and told her he was also interested in Choi. Kim wasn’t happy with Choi’s switch, but stayed true to only being interested in Song.

The teaser for January 27th’s new episodes shows Choi saying there is a new person who makes her curious. New people will join the season. The beauty queen also asked in an interview if she could leave Single’s Inferno with two men instead of one.

