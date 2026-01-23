Chris Cuomo warns CNN’s Scott Jennings over his refusal to stop using the term ‘illegals’

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo warned CNN analyst Scott Jennings on Wednesday that if he keeps using the term “illegal aliens,” somebody might beat him up.
Cuomo accused Jennings of acting like a “bully” and a “tough guy” when he dismissed activist Cameron Kasky’s assertion that “You don’t get to say the word ‘illegals’ anymore,” during a recent CNN panel.
Jennings refused to stop using the term and repeatedly asked Kasky, “How are you going to enforce your edict on me?”
“What are you, a bully now? What are you, a tough guy?” Cuomo raged in a video posted on social media. “Because you’re talking to this kid, who happens to be right, calling people ‘illegal.’”
“A long time ago, Democrats and Republicans agreed to call them ‘undocumented’ instead of ‘illegal’ because it seemed inhuman,” he argued. “That’s why. They changed the vernacular, and you know it!”
“What are you, you’re a tough guy now?” Cuomo continued. “I thought you were supposed to be the simpering-but-open-to-conversation Trump defender.”
Growing increasingly unhinged, the ex-CNN star then suggested Jennings might end up getting assaulted.
“Be careful. You wanna be a tough guy, there are plenty of tough guys out there,” Cuomo said. “You wanna see how somebody can make you say ‘illegal’? And then what are you gonna do, sue, tough guy?”
He continued, ”So if somebody beats your ass because you’re being rude and disrespectful and causing division in this country that’s causing distress and pain all over the streets and making people wanna hurt one another — if you really wanna be a part of that, as the expression goes, FAFO.
“Don’t be a tough guy.”
