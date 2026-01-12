Cody Johnson has announced a new slate of tour dates for 2026, extending his return to the road following the cancellation of his remaining 2025 performances due to a ruptured eardrum.
The newly announced tour expands on Johnson’s previously revealed comeback plans, with more than 30 dates scheduled across the U.S. and Canada from February through September. The tour will feature rotating special guests on select dates, including Clint Black, Randy Houser, Scotty McCreery, Kip Moore, Ian Munsick and Jon Pardi, with additional support from Drew Baldridge, Carter Faith, Alexandra Kay, Walker Montgomery and Emily Ann Roberts.
Johnson was forced to cancel the remainder of his 2025 tour last fall after suffering a ruptured eardrum while being treated for a severe respiratory and sinus infection. At the time, the singer shared that he required immediate surgery and an extended recovery period that prevented him from singing for several weeks. Johnson stated that surgery was necessary to avoid a potentially longer downtime and shared his optimism about returning to the stage following recovery.
Tickets for most shows will go on sale Friday, January 16, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, dates will go on sale January 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Members of Johnson’s COJO Nation fan club will receive early access to presale tickets.
Tour Dates:
Feb. 6–7 – Birmingham, AL
Feb. 13 – Champaign, IL
Feb. 14 – Louisville, KY
Feb. 27 – Winston-Salem, NC
Feb. 28 – Columbia, SC
March 6 – Pittsburgh, PA
March 27 – Baltimore, MD
March 28 – Houston, TX
April 4 – Little Rock, AR
April 18 – St. Louis, MO
April 24 – Indianapolis, IN
May 2 – Clemson, SC
May 8 – Sioux Falls, SD
May 9 – Des Moines, IA
May 29 – Grand Rapids, MI
May 30 – Rosemont, IL
June 26 – Milwaukee, WI
July 11 – Cavendish, PE
July 17–18 – Columbus, OH
July 25 – Jacksonville, FL
Aug. 8 – Oklahoma City, OK
Aug. 22 – Knoxville, TN
Aug. 29 – Saint Paul, MN
Sept. 12 – Tacoma, WA
