Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn | Men's Elimination Chamber Triple Threat Qualifying Match

Cody Rhodes, Jacob Fatu and Sami Zayn will battle for the right to enter the deadly Elimination Chamber.
Fatu is partly responsible for causing The American Nightmare to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in a Three Stages of Hell Match, and Rhodes and Fatu each attacked The Scottish Psychopath on last week’s SmackDown.
Zayn is more driven than ever to capture a World Championship after coming up short against McIntyre in a title match at Royal Rumble.
Who will earn the right to enter the Chamber to attempt to earn an Undisputed WWE Title Match at WrestleMania? Find out Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on Syfy.