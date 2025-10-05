NASA Assets Observing Comet 3I/ATLAS
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS on July 21, 2025, when the comet was 277 million miles from Earth. Hubble revealed a teardrop-shaped cocoon of dust coming off of the comet’s solid, icy nucleus. Because Hubble was tracking the comet moving along a hyperbolic trajectory, the stationary background stars are streaked in the exposure. Hubble’s continuing observations allow astronomers to more accurately estimate the size of the comet’s nucleus. Observations as of Aug. 20, 2025, indicate that the upper limit on its diameter is 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers), though it could be as small as 1,444 feet (440 meters) across.
NASA assets that are planning to gather observations of 3I/ATLAS include: Hubble, Webb, TESS, Swift, SPHEREx, Perseverance Mars rover, Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Curiosity rover, Europa Clipper, Lucy, Psyche, Parker Solar Probe, PUNCH, and ESA/NASA’s SOHO and Juice.
Check back here for observations, schedules, or any additional NASA assets, as that information becomes available.