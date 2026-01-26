The fleet is operated by Republic Services and consists exclusively of McNeilus Volterra ZSL battery-electric waste and recycling trucks. While the initial deployment includes only eight e-trucks, the company states that it wants to operate 19 electric collection vehicles in Commerce City, ‘including four specialised front-loader trucks designed for commercial trash collection.’
In addition to zero-emission drivetrains, the vehicles incorporate a range
of safety systems, including 360-degree camera coverage, enlarged windscreens, lane-departure sensors, automated braking and audible warning devices designed to alert road users to the presence of quieter electric trucks.
“Through our strong partnership and support from Xcel Energy, we have accelerated sustainability through innovation,” said Mark Petrovich, area senior manager for municipal sales at Republic Services. He added that the electric trucks are ‘quieter during collection and will help ensure a more sustainable future for Commerce City.’
Commerce City provides residential waste and recycling services to all single-family homes and duplexes within the city boundary at no additional cost. The deployment marks the city’s transition to battery-electric collection vehicles for residential services and positions it as the first city in Adams County, and the largest in Colorado, to operate an all-electric municipal waste fleet.
“Commerce City continues to lead by example when it comes to sustainability,” said Mayor Steve Douglas. “Being the first city in Adams County and the largest city in Colorado to adopt a fully electric collection fleet reflects our commitment to protecting public health while delivering essential services more efficiently, and putting our Sustainability Action Plan into practice.”
The fleet rollout is supported by newly installed charging infrastructure at Republic Services’ Commerce City facility. The depot includes advanced charging stations capable of supporting the simultaneous charging of multiple heavy-duty electric vehicles. Xcel Energy partnered on the infrastructure deployment and provided rebates and technical support through its Clean Transportation EVSI programme.