Conduent data breach affects more than 181,000 NH residents

A third-party company that provides back-office support services is notifying an additional 112,000 Granite Staters that they have been impacted by a data breach. Conduent, based in New Jersey, said the information that may have been compromised includes names and Social Security numbers.
In its first two letters to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office in October, the company said nearly 11,000 residents were affected.
After four additional letters, including the most recent update, that total has grown to more than 181,000.