Conor McGregor claims he is training for a UFC comeback. John Locher/AP Photo

Conor McGregor said he is in camp for his UFC comeback, although questions still remain about a return.

McGregor hasn’t fought for five years, since breaking his leg in defeat to Dustin Poirier.

He has lost three of his past four fights, including two against Poirier and once against Khabib Nurmagomedov, stretching back to 2018.

But he has posted training footage alongside longtime coach John Kavanagh in their SBG gym in Ireland while insisting a fight will happen this year.

“Camp 100%, this is. We are going in 100%. I am going into this fight 100% Conor McGregor,” he said.

“Not 92%. 100% Conor McGregor. So it has to be really meticulous.

“We were right there, with the last one. As a unit, we do it.”

McGregor added about the sharpness of his punches, which the footage showed landing on his sparring partners: “I’m throwing rockets, these are missiles.”

McGregor was a two-weight champion in his UFC heyday but is now 37 years old.

A ban for “whereabouts failures” dished out by the Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) will expire on March 20.

The UFC has planned its White House card for June 14, but president Dana White has already ruled out McGregor vs. Michael Chandler for that event.

“No, that was a couple of years ago,” White previously told Complex News.

“We’ll see if Conor comes back or not. We have been talking about it for a while.

“We’ll see how it plays out. I don’t know.”

Chandler and McGregor have been on a collision course for three years which has never materialised. McGregor withdrew from a scheduled fight against Chandler in 2024 due to injury.

No other potential opponents for McGregor have been floated by White.