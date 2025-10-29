Logan Cooley signed an eight-year, $80 million contract with the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $10 million and begins next season.

The 21-year-old forward leads the Mammoth with eight goals and is second with 12 points in 11 games this season. He had a goal in a 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Cooley is in the final season of his entry-level contract and could have become a restricted free agent after the season.

“I’m excited to sign an eight-year extension with the Mammoth,” Cooley said. “Choosing to play with this group of teammates was the easiest part of this decision, and living in Utah has been amazing since Day 1. The atmosphere at the Delta Center in front of our fans is unreal and Ryan and Ashley Smith have given our team every resource to succeed, which is all you can ask for as a player. We have an opportunity to do something special here thanks to the incredible people in the organization.

“This is an awesome day for me and my family, and I am proud to commit to the state of Utah and to the Mammoth.”

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Cooley has 121 points (53 goals, 68 assists) in 121 regular-season games. He had NHL career highs in goals (25), assists (40) and points (65) in 75 games with Utah last season.

Among players from his draft class, Cooley ranks first in goals and points, and third in assists.

“We are thrilled to sign Logan and have him with us in Utah for the next eight years,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “Logan is not only an incredible player but an even better person and we look forward to watching him grow. He, along with the rest of our core group, will have an impact in Utah for many years to come. It’s a great day for Mammoth fans and another exciting moment for our organization.”

The Mammoth (8-3-0) next host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; The Spot, Utah16, NHLN, SN, TVAS).