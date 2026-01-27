Could the return of Jayson Tatum to the Boston Celtics upend the Most Valuable Player-level season of star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown? The consensus around the potential return of the St. Louis native is that it will likely be an additive one, but even if Tatum is at or close to where he was as a player when he steps back on the hardwood, there is a chance that how the team has been playing will not mesh with how the Duke alum plays, particularly regarding how he meshes with Brown.
This is not a rehashing of the whole, tired ‘trade the Jays’ narrative, because it is very clear these two can play together. But it can also be hard to integrate a high-minutes player who has approached the game very differently than how Boston is playing this season throughout almost all of his NBA career as well.
And when it comes to Celtics forwards meshing together, Hall of Fame Boston forward alumni Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently weighed in on just such a possibility. Check it out below!
