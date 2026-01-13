It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Daniel John Mead, 79, who passed away peacefully on Friday, January 9, 2026, at home in Arlington, Texas from a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure. Dan was born on March 14, 1946, at Pasadena Hospital in Pasadena, Texas to Deward Hiram Mead and Mary “Louise” Lock. Dan lived a life marked by faith, love and unwavering devotion to his family. Dan was a proud graduate of Southeast High School, Cherokee, Kansas (1964). Following graduation, Dan joined the AirForce and was discharged in August 1968. On August 31, 1968, Dan married the love of his life, Lois Maxwell Mead. Dan attended Pittsburg State University, formerly known as Kansas State College, graduating with an accounting degree in the spring of 1971. Dan first went to work for an oil company in Tulsa, OK. From there, Dan moved his family to Sherman, Texas while working as an auditor for the IRS and the SEC. Once he completed the CPA exam, he moved to Arlington, Texas and worked for small firms before opening his own practice in 1980, retiring December 2021. Dan also was part of the National Guard and the AirForce reserve. Together with Lois, the Meads created a loving and nurturing home. Their 57-year marriage was a testament to the strength of their bond and devotion to each other. Dan and Lois raised two daughters, Mylora and Dana, and shared the joys of family life.
