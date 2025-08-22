New HealthFirst™ FAST offering scales access to verified patients and providers across top streaming publishers and platforms including LG Ad Solutions, Pluto TV, and more
NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DeepIntent, the leading healthcare advertising platform, today announced the release of its HealthFirst™ FAST (Free Ad Supported Streaming TV) Package, a performance-driven solution delivering premium, scalable access for healthcare advertisers. Built for healthcare performance, the new FAST offering connects brands looking to reach verified patients and providers across top streaming publishers and partners including LG Ad Solutions, Pluto TV, and more.
“As healthcare audiences evolve how and where they consume media, advertisers need to optimize their investments in real time across premium channels to achieve health and business outcomes,” said Chris Paquette, Founder and CEO of DeepIntent. “Our latest offering unlocks scale, speed, and confidence for healthcare advertisers looking to reach relevant patients and providers across trusted, premium supply through our AI-driven Health Intelligent™ media buying experience, ultimately improving outcomes for patients nationwide.”
According to EMARKETER, FAST is one of the fastest-growing channels in streaming, with time spent projected to rise twice as much as OTT this year. DeepIntent’s FAST viewership analysis shows that 77% of healthcare providers are reachable — more than double the 34.6% of the general population — making FAST a uniquely powerful channel for healthcare advertisers. Designed to connect with these audiences, the HealthFirst™ FAST package offers premium inventory from top publishers, verified healthcare audiences, easy activation, and optimization for real-world results, all in a secure, transparent environment built for scale and performance.
“Pluto TV has built a best-in-class streaming environment that delivers both scale and precision for our partners, and DeepIntent’s new FAST package strengthens that by bringing the advanced audience targeting required to reach healthcare audiences,” said Christo Owen, SVP of Partnerships at Paramount Advertising. “The expansion of our partnership enables brands to activate campaigns that drive meaningful outcomes with our engaged viewers on the biggest screen in the home.”
This new offering is built around DeepIntent’s foundational performance and quality framework, powering media that is measurable, addressable, and optimized while ensuring it meets the rigorous performance and compliance standards of pharmaceutical advertisers.
With DeepIntent’s HealthFirst™ FAST Package, advertisers can gain:
-
Scaled access to direct, high-quality inventory across the fastest-growing FAST channels
-
Streamlined activation for seamless integration into DeepIntent’s DSP
-
Transparent, fraud-free supply aligned to industry standards
-
Health-optimized insights backed by DeepIntent’s full-funnel optimization capabilities including exposure, script lift, and Rx conversions
“As pharma marketers shift budgets beyond traditional channels, we’ve seen exceptional reach and performance through Connected TV,” said Kristy Quagliariello, VP of Programmatic Media at Klick Health. “DeepIntent’s new turnkey FAST inventory solution is a welcome addition as it’s designed to accelerate the path from idea to activation and unlock more insight-driven opportunities for our clients to reach both HCP and patient audiences across the CTV landscape.”
The DeepIntent HealthFirst™ FAST Package is now available for activation within the DeepIntent DSP.
About DeepIntent
DeepIntent is the leading healthcare demand-side platform (DSP), purpose-built to help marketers plan, activate, and optimize data-driven campaigns with speed and precision. Trusted by the world’s top healthcare brands and their agencies, DeepIntent uniquely unites media, identity, and real-world clinical data to power privacy-safe, omnichannel marketing across every screen. Backed by patented technology and proven outcomes, DeepIntent’s platform delivers measurable audience quality and script lift at scale. Learn more at www.deepintent.com.
Press Contact
press@deepintent.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/deepintent-launches-free-ad-supported-tv-fast-solution-connecting-healthcare-brands-to-premium-streaming-supply-at-scale-302535257.html
SOURCE DeepIntent