New HealthFirst™ FAST offering scales access to verified patients and providers across top streaming publishers and platforms including LG Ad Solutions, Pluto TV, and more

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DeepIntent, the leading healthcare advertising platform, today announced the release of its HealthFirst™ FAST (Free Ad Supported Streaming TV) Package, a performance-driven solution delivering premium, scalable access for healthcare advertisers. Built for healthcare performance, the new FAST offering connects brands looking to reach verified patients and providers across top streaming publishers and partners including LG Ad Solutions, Pluto TV, and more.

DeepIntent logo (PRNewsfoto/DeepIntent)

“As healthcare audiences evolve how and where they consume media, advertisers need to optimize their investments in real time across premium channels to achieve health and business outcomes,” said Chris Paquette, Founder and CEO of DeepIntent. “Our latest offering unlocks scale, speed, and confidence for healthcare advertisers looking to reach relevant patients and providers across trusted, premium supply through our AI-driven Health Intelligent™ media buying experience, ultimately improving outcomes for patients nationwide.”

According to EMARKETER, FAST is one of the fastest-growing channels in streaming, with time spent projected to rise twice as much as OTT this year. DeepIntent’s FAST viewership analysis shows that 77% of healthcare providers are reachable — more than double the 34.6% of the general population — making FAST a uniquely powerful channel for healthcare advertisers. Designed to connect with these audiences, the HealthFirst™ FAST package offers premium inventory from top publishers, verified healthcare audiences, easy activation, and optimization for real-world results, all in a secure, transparent environment built for scale and performance.

“Pluto TV has built a best-in-class streaming environment that delivers both scale and precision for our partners, and DeepIntent’s new FAST package strengthens that by bringing the advanced audience targeting required to reach healthcare audiences,” said Christo Owen, SVP of Partnerships at Paramount Advertising. “The expansion of our partnership enables brands to activate campaigns that drive meaningful outcomes with our engaged viewers on the biggest screen in the home.”

This new offering is built around DeepIntent’s foundational performance and quality framework, powering media that is measurable, addressable, and optimized while ensuring it meets the rigorous performance and compliance standards of pharmaceutical advertisers.