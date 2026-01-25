Delaware governor declares state of emergency | The Latest from WDEL News

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer declared a state of emergency Friday in anticipation of this weekend’s winter storm, activating the Delaware Emergency Management Agency’s emergency operations center and allowing statewide resources – including the Delaware National Guard – to mobilize for storm response.
“Delawareans should always feel secure in their communities, especially during severe winter weather,” Meyer said in a statement. “Please prepare while you can, avoid being on the roads once the storm begins, and listen to your state and local officials for the latest information and safety warnings.”
DEMA has been operating at an enhanced watch level since Friday morning and is scheduled to move to full activation at 8 a.m. Sunday. Officials said the State Emergency Operations Center will coordinate response efforts with partners including the National Guard, the Delaware Department of Transportation, the Department of Health and Social Services, Delaware State Police, the National Weather Service, county officials and the governor’s office. The Joint Information Center has also been activated.
Officials warned the storm could bring a wintry mix of snow and sleet along with high winds, raising the risk of travel disruptions, power outages and downed trees as temperatures drop.
DEMA said Delawareans should also be prepared for possible state-mandated driving restrictions designed to reduce nonessential travel and keep motorists and emergency responders safe during hazardous conditions.
DEMA also urged residents to sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System for updates and to prepare homes and vehicles before the storm arrives.