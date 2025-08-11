Updated on: Aug 11, 2025 08:15 am IST
Demi Lovato might be joining the Jonas Brothers for their ‘JONAS20’ tour at MetLife stadium and the internet is buzzing with rumors about ‘Camp Rock 3’.
Are Shane Gray and Mitchie Torres back at Camp Rock?
The Jonas Brothers kicked off their JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour on Saturday, August 10, at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium – but the buzz isn’t just about the music.
Unconfirmed social media reports claim that Demi Lovato was heard doing a soundcheck with the Jonas Brothers at MetLife Stadium earlier today. Fans are now buzzing online about a possible Camp Rock 3 reunion. Speculators on X seem to agree that Demi Lovato might have finalized a deal with Disney to return as Mitchie Torres, as a third sequel of the beloved Disney Channel film is in the making.
Rumors point to 15-year sequel
After years of fan anticipation – and plenty of nostalgic meme rollouts – early reports suggest Disney is quietly developing a third installment of the beloved Camp Rock franchise, set roughly 15 years after 2010’s Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. While official announcements remain under wraps, speculation intensified after Lovato recently followed the Jonas Brothers back on Instagram. Fans on X claim she may have finalized a deal with Disney to reprise her role as Mitchie Torres alongside the Gray brothers.
Plot details are scarce, but if the whispers are true, the film would mark the first on-screen reunion of Lovato and the Jonas Brothers since their Disney Channel days.
Disney Channel days to years apart
Lovato and the Jonas Brothers’ friendship began during their Disney Channel era, when they co-starred in Camp Rock, toured together, and collaborated on Lovato’s debut album. Their bond carried them through personal and professional highs and lows – including the Jonas Brothers’ hiatus and Lovato’s own struggles – with Nick even joining Lovato on tour during a lull in his solo career.
But signs of distance emerged around 2018, following Lovato’s overdose and the Jonas Brothers’ return to the spotlight. Public interactions dwindled, and Lovato skipped both Nick and Joe’s weddings. Since then, the friendship has stayed largely out of the public eye – until now.
With the JONAS20 tour now underway and rumors of a Disney reunion gaining momentum, fans are holding out hope that Mitchie and Shane might once again share the stage – both on screen and in song.
OUTRAS NOTÍCIAS
- Homem sofre ferimentos graves ao ser espancado em Campina da Lagoa
PUBLICIDADE: CHOPP BRASSER
NOVA AURORA DECRETA PONTO FACULTATIVO NAS REPARTIÇÕES PÚBLICAS DURANTE CARNAVAL
Panqueca de Carne Suculenta com Preparo Rápido em Menos de 30 Minutos
- Vídeo: Mulher queima partes íntimas do marido ao descobrir que ele abusava da filha no ES
- Da sala de aula para os grandes palcos do Brasil: dupla participa de programa de TV em SP
Proteja sua colheita, garanta seu futuro!
Plenário do STF nega flexibilizar prazos eleitorais e mantém regras existentes