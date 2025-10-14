NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While several prominent Democrats shied away from crediting President Donald Trump for a peace deal in the Middle East, New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer believes in giving “credit where it’s due.”  

“Obviously, thanks to President Trump and his team, it happened. I had a hostage here from New Jersey, Edan Alexander, who the president helped free with his team, so we should give credit where it’s due,” the Democrat said Tuesday when pressed on his colleagues’ silence on “Fox & Friends.”

“This is not a partisan thing,” he continued. “We should all be very proud as Americans of our leadership and what got done thanks to us.”

President Donald Trump holds up the signed Gaza peace deal on the left of a divided template, while New Jersey Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer appears on the right.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the Gaza war during the Gaza summit chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Oct. 13, 2025, left; and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., listens during a press conference on legislation supporting Holocaust education nationwide at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 27, 2023, right. (Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images (left); Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images (right))

Gottheimer declined to speak on behalf of Democratic colleagues including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., whose social media posts left out Trump’s name.

Other Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined Gottheimer in crediting the president.

Gottheimer also pointed to the 100 hostages released under former President Biden’s watch, saying, “we should give credit to them [the Biden administration] too.”

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., during a White House press conference on Sept. 29, 2025. Jeffries was among the Democrats who omitted Trump’s name in his remarks on the Gaza peace deal, while Schumer credited the president. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

“This is one of those things where everybody who is involved, but especially the parents, should be very proud,” he said.

“Now, the key is keeping Hamas’ feet to the fire, because we still have to get out. We released 20 [living] hostages yesterday, but you know there are 24 more hostages who we believe are no longer alive, whose remains are in Gaza. We have to hold them accountable until we get every single one out so that these families can have closure and properly mourn.” 

Ensuring Hamas relinquishes governing power and disarms also remains a priority, he added.

“There’s a lot of work still to do. We all have to work together, stop pointing fingers and just get this done. And to me, that’s the most important thing. [We saw] great American leadership yesterday. We should all be very proud.”

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

