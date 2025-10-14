NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While several prominent Democrats shied away from crediting President Donald Trump for a peace deal in the Middle East, New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer believes in giving “credit where it’s due.”

“Obviously, thanks to President Trump and his team, it happened. I had a hostage here from New Jersey, Edan Alexander, who the president helped free with his team, so we should give credit where it’s due,” the Democrat said Tuesday when pressed on his colleagues’ silence on “Fox & Friends.”

“This is not a partisan thing,” he continued. “We should all be very proud as Americans of our leadership and what got done thanks to us.”

Gottheimer declined to speak on behalf of Democratic colleagues including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., whose social media posts left out Trump’s name.

Other Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined Gottheimer in crediting the president.

Gottheimer also pointed to the 100 hostages released under former President Biden’s watch, saying, “we should give credit to them [the Biden administration] too.”

“This is one of those things where everybody who is involved, but especially the parents, should be very proud,” he said.

“Now, the key is keeping Hamas’ feet to the fire, because we still have to get out. We released 20 [living] hostages yesterday, but you know there are 24 more hostages who we believe are no longer alive, whose remains are in Gaza. We have to hold them accountable until we get every single one out so that these families can have closure and properly mourn.”

Ensuring Hamas relinquishes governing power and disarms also remains a priority, he added.

“There’s a lot of work still to do. We all have to work together, stop pointing fingers and just get this done. And to me, that’s the most important thing. [We saw] great American leadership yesterday. We should all be very proud.”