Disney (DIS) is raising prices on its streaming platforms once again — about one year after its last increase and just days after a tumultuous week surrounding its decision to suspend and reinstate late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.

Many media and entertainment figures had urged consumers to cancel Disney+ and Hulu in protest.

Starting Oct. 21, the ad-supported tier of Disney+ will rise by $2 to $11.99 per month, while the ad-free option will climb $3 to $18.99. Annual ad-free subscriptions will jump $30 to $189.99.

Bundle prices are also headed higher. The ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu bundle will increase to $12.99 from $10.99, while the Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Select bundle with ads will rise to $19.99 from $16.99. The Premium bundle, which includes ad-free Disney+ and Hulu along with ESPN Select with ads, is set to jump to $29.99 from $26.99.

It marks the fourth consecutive year Disney has raised prices on its streaming platforms as the company looks to sustain profitability in its streaming division. Shares were little changed following the news.

The move also follows the August debut of ESPN Unlimited, Disney’s new all-in sports app priced at $29.99 per month. To promote the launch, Disney is offering a bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited for that same $29.99 monthly price — a deal that remains unchanged despite the latest hikes.

Media companies have leaned on price hikes to boost profitability after years of heavy investment in streaming. Disney, which is targeting $1.3 billion in streaming operating income in its fiscal year ending this month, raised Disney+ prices by as much as 25% last October.

Disney said the price hikes were planned as part of its regular business process, with notifications beginning this week. But the timing has drawn extra scrutiny.

The announcement comes just days after Disney faced backlash for suspending “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following the host’s comments about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The remarks drew sharp criticism from major broadcast affiliates Sinclair and Nexstar, which pulled the program, with Nexstar calling the comments “ill-timed and insensitive.”

Although Disney said Monday that Kimmel would return to air tonight (Tuesday) after “thoughtful conversations,” Sinclair and Nexstar plan to keep preempting the show in dozens of markets.

The fallout has fueled wider criticism, with Hollywood actors, personalities, and media figures, including HBO’s John Oliver, urging consumers to cancel Disney+ and Hulu in protest. Online searches on how to cancel subscriptions spiked in the days after Kimmel’s suspension.