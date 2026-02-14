Sources tell Nexus Point News that Dustin Hoffman has joined the cast of Time Out alongside Adam Sandler.
Time Out is expected to be a remake of the 2001 French film of the same name from Laurent Cantet. The plot revolves around a man laid off from his job who pretends to go to work everyday to avoid telling his family. As time goes he falls deeper into a web of lies and scams to maintain his comfortable life.
Sandler will portray the lead character, Vincent. Dustin Hoffman is expected to portray Vincent’s father in the film. Time Out was penned by Scott Cooper (Hostiles, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere) who is also set to direct. Christian Bale was originally attached to portray Vincent while Cooper was originally developing the film. Veteran producer Jon Kilik will produce the film. Sandler just starred in two major films for Netflix this past year: Happy Gilmore 2 and Jay Kelly with the latter earning him a Golden Globe nomination.
Dustin Hoffman Hoffman is a two-time Academy Award winner for his roles in Kramer vs. Kramer and Rain Man and has gained an additional five nominations. He’s earned four Emmy nominations with two wins for his work on Death of a Salesman and Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot. Additionally, Hoffman is a twelve-time Golden Globe nominee with six Golden Globe wins. Hoffman most recently starred in Tuner with Leo Woodall which premiered last Summer at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival. Hoffman is repped by WME and Tavistock Wood.
Time Out begins production this April in Vancouver.