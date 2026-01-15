Kansas State football’s transfer portal needs, what to know
K-State reporter Wyatt Wheeler breaks down the Wildcats’ needs and key information ahead of the transfer portal window opening.
MANHATTAN — The Sunflower Showdown could be taken to another level come the fall.
Kansas football is showing interest in former Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards, according to a national report by On3’s Pete Nakos. The report said Edwards is beginning the process of taking visits, citing the running back’s representatives.
Edwards is a polarizing figure in Manhattan, following a 2025 season in which he rarely played due to injury, then left the team midseason to preserve his redshirt. The running back exited the Wildcats’ Week 0 loss to Iowa State in Ireland after muffing a first-quarter punt and only made a big impact on one game for the rest of the year.
That came after Edwards initially committed to Kansas State out of Derby High School, only to flip to Notre Dame and flip again to Colorado. After one year at Colorado, he returned to Kansas State.
Edwards isn’t exactly beloved by the Kansas State fanbase, which could turn up the intensity for this year’s rivalry game with Kansas even more if he ends up in its backfield.
For Kansas, the Jayhawks have already landed running back commitments from Colorado State transfer Jalen Dupree and Syracuse transfer Yasin Willis out of the transfer portal. The Jayhawks need a new starting running back in 2026 following the graduations of Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams.
When Edwards plays and is healthy, he’s an explosive player who was worthy of his four-star rating out of high school.
Kansas State will host Kansas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium this fall.
